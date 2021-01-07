—

Queensland police have appealed to the public for help in the search for missing woman Amy Schulkins (36) after she was last seen at a John Street address in Caboolture, north of Brisbane on Wednesday, December 30 at around 11pm.

Police have described Amy as caucasian, around 160cm tall, of a larger build with spiky brown hair and blue eyes. Amy has a distinctive full sleeve colour tattoo of a person’s silhouette on the beach on her right arm.

Since her disappearance more than 4000 people have joined the Facebook group The Search Team for Amy Schulkins to aid the search and “bring Amy home.”

A friend of Amy on Wednesday said they were “all incredibly worried” for Amy’s welfare, with a spokesperson for Queensland Police adding that both “Police and Amy’s family hold concern for her welfare, given she suffers from a medical condition which requires medication.”

Amy was last seen wearing sleepwear including boxers and a white singlet and is likely travelling in a white 2001 Nissan Patrol 4WD with the Queensland registration plates 257-VTN.

Advertisement

Police have confirmed that they have searched the Caboolture area and nearby suburbs, including on Tuesday afternoon when they called in a Polair helicopter to aid the search.

Sergeant Richard Curran from Caboolture Police Station said there had been a sighting of Amy’s 4WD at Woodford and has urge anyone who has seen Amy or has further information about her whereabouts to contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or use the online form.