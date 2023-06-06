Sky News Host Rowan Dean Rails Against LGBT Pride Month

Sky News host Rowan Dean’s latest pet peeve is Pride Month. The host of After Dark show recently indulged in an around 10-minute rant against Pride month, the Progress Pride flag (which he described as the transgender flag), corporates who support the LGBTQI community, Justin Trudeau, Dylan Mulvaney, and equated the LGBTQI rights movement with Mussolini’s fascism.

Dean claimed that Pride Month was a “month-long propaganda campaign in schools and elsewhere.”

“In my opinion, it’s a disgrace, and future generations will look back in horror at what we pushed on the children of the 2020s… Through much of July, our cities and schools and shops and corporations and streets and public transport will be festooned with the flag”.

‘Pride Month Bandwagon Trundles On’

The conservative commentator said that corporates like Target and Anheuser-Busch, the makers of Bud Light beer had suffered substantial losses for aligning with the LGBTQI community. “This is how this madness has to be defeated,” Dean said.

He expressed surprise that other corporates were still coming out in support of the community, including Walmart, which was selling chest binders in its stores, and Microsoft’s Xbox sporting the Rainbow logo for Pride Month. “The Pride Month bandwagon trundles on,” Dean despaired.

Advertisements

Dean repeatedly described the Progress Pride flag as the transgender flag. “This transgender flag is advocating and promoting that agenda. That’s not the old rainbow flag of the LGB that we all voted for on same-sex marriage. This is the transgender flag,” Dean railed.

“You might think that it’s terrific or you might not. But just be clear what it actually means and stands for. The backlash against Target and others in the (United) States hasn’t stopped the onslaught of trans and gay propaganda aimed at children,” the TV presenter and editor-in-chief of The Spectator claimed.

“In the US, the Secretary of Defense has jumped on the bandwagon and is claiming that LGBT troops add to America’s strength. I’m sure the Chinese Communist army must be bemused by that,” Dean mused.





