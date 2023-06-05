Tasmania’s Law To Ban ‘Conversion Therapy’ Could Exclude Religious Prayers

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff‘s remarks regarding the inclusion of provisions to protect “freedom of speech” and “prayer” in the upcoming legislation to ban so-called conversion therapy have sparked apprehension among LGBTQI advocates.

Premier Rockliff’s statement was made during the Budget Estimates session in response to a question by Tasmanian Greens leader, Cassy O’Connor. The Premier said that a law to ban conversion practices would be enacted before the end of the term of his government in June 2025.

LGBTQI advocates have warned of a potential backtrack by the State Government on its commitment to ban conversion practices in Tasmania.

Ban On Conversion Practices

“Tasmanian conversion survivors have talked publicly about the trauma inflicted by groups of people praying over them in order to change their sexuality,” Dr Lucy Mercer-Mapstone, spokesperson for LGBTQI advocacy group Equality Tasmania said in a statement.

“They have also spoken about the open promotion of conversion practices based on false and misleading claims. These harmful practices must not be allowed to continue under the pretext of freedom of speech or religion.”

Queensland became the first state in Australia in August 2020 to ban conversion practices followed by ACT. In February 2021, Victoria became the third jurisdiction to ban so-called conversion therapy. The Victorian law, which covered both health as well as religious settings, was welcomed by survivors as a “world-leading legislation”.

“Conversion bans in Victoria and the ACT have not led to any infringements of free speech or religious freedom so the Tasmanian ban does not require any special caveats,” said Dr Mercer-Mapstone

The Tasmanian Law Reform Institute (TLRI) in its report said that conversion practices were still occurring in the state and had recommended changes to the Mental Health Act, the Anti-Discrimination Act and the Criminal Code.

‘Government Needs To Act’

Conservative Christian groups like the Australian Christian Lobby have opposed religious settings from coming under the purview of the ban.

One church group, in its submissions to the TLRI, openly claimed that they practised conversion practices and “make no apologies” about it.

“Conversion practices continue to be inflicted on LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians, causing lifelong trauma, so a ban is required as soon as possible,” said Dr Mercer-Mapstone

“It has already been a year since the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute recommended this reform and vulnerable LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians should not have to wait any longer.”

“The Government has interstate precedents, clear guidelines from the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute, research showing the deep harm caused by conversion practices and the compelling testimony of Tasmanian survivors, so there is no excuse for any further equivocation,” added.





