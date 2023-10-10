Melbourne Designers Josh Jessup And Matt Moss Are Engaged

Out gay Melbourne-based interior designers Josh Jessup and Matt Moss have announced that they are engaged.

Jessup and Moss are planning a backyard wedding scheduled for next year. In a video posted to social media, the pair shared the news.

‘Could Never Have Imagined This Crazy, Amazing Life’

“We’re getting married oh my goodness! 🥹😭❤️ over the moon to be able to share this next chapter with you all,” they said on Instagram.

In a subsequent post, they added, “When we first met 7 years ago, we could never have imagined this crazy, amazing life we would create together, but we wouldn’t have it any other way and we’re so excited for this next chapter!

“We’ll be planning a backyard wedding for next year and we can’t wait to share everything with you all 🤗 thank you for being here and a part of this incredible journey!!!

COVID-19 Changed Everything

The pair met seven years ago during uni and have lived together since 2018. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up, Jessup and Moss started their own art and home decor business.

‘We used to live in a tiny studio apartment which lacked colour and life, so during lockdown last year we used the time to re-evaluate ourselves and where we lived,’ Moss said in a 2022 Daily Mail article.

According to a March interview with Out, the couple “started exploring our creativity and art as a way to deal with this period of uncertainty and isolation.”

‘Great Way To Explore Our Own Authenticity’

Explaining their love for interior design intersects with their Queer identities, they said, “Growing up in a society where we were afraid to be our authentic selves really made us want to create our own safe space that was entirely a reflection of us and what we love.

“We felt interior design was a great way to explore our own authenticity, and we hope it encourages other members of the LGBTQIA+ community to embrace every facet of themselves.”

Jessup and Moss currently have almost 2 million follows on Instagram and TikTok.