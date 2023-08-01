Police Officer Who Leaked Dani Laidley Photos Sacked For Sharing Photos Of Dead Bodies

A Victorian Police officer who was charged earlier with leaking photos of former AFL coach Dani Laidley was fired after he allegedly shared crime scene photos in another unrelated case

In February, Professional Standards Command charged 45-year-old Det Sr Const Murray Gentner with “disgraceful/improper conduct” for allegedly sharing photos of dead bodies at crime scenes, The Age reported.

Following an internal disciplinary hearing, Gentner was sacked on Monday. Three other police officers who were charged with similar offences will reportedly also face disciplinary hearings.

“Professional Standards Command charged the 45-year-old man with one count of disgraceful/improper conduct in February and he was suspended without pay,” police said in a statement.

“The charge relates to the sharing of crime scene photos via a messaging app.”

Officer Was Charged With Leaking Laidley’s Photos

Detective Gentner (43) and two other police officers were charged, after photos of Laidley’s arrest in May 2020, including mugshots, were widely shared on social media and by media organisations.

Laidley was arrested by the police on May 2, 2020, from outside a St Kilda home and was charged with stalking a woman. Following her arrest, a mugshot as well as a photograph of Laidley dressed in a blond wig and dress, taken while she was in custody, were shared widely on social media and some media outlets.

Gentner and the officers were charged with unauthorised access of police information, unauthorised disclosure of police information without reasonable excuse and misconduct in public office.

In March 2022, a local magistrate’s court dismissed the charges against Gentner on a legal technicality. The court ruled that Gentner had not acted contrary to his duties as an officer.

The police reached a confidential financial settlement with Laidley, who filed a case in the Supreme Court seeking unspecified damages over the breach of her privacy.






