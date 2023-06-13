Priest’s Grindr Date Revelations Rock Greek Orthodox Church In Australia

National News News Victorian News
Shibu Thomas
Shibu Thomas
June 13, 2023
Priest’s Grindr Date Revelations Rock Greek Orthodox Church In Australia
Image: Archimandrite John Christodoulos.

A high-ranking Greek Orthodox priest based in Melbourne has been temporarily sent on leave after allegations that he used the gay dating app Grindr to meet men.

Archimandrite John Christodoulos, Archimandrite of the Archdiocese of Australia has been accused of receiving “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in donations from elderly parishioners and using the gay dating app, The Advertiser reported. 

Christodoulos, also known as Father John Vasilaris, was based in Adelaide, before he took over St Nectarios church in Fawkner, Melbourne last week.  

Greek community newspaper Neos Kosmos quoted sources close to Christodoulos to deny the report and claimed it was a case of identity theft. 

In a statement to the media, the Archdiocese said that it was conducting a confidential internal investigation into the allegations. 

Advertisements

On Gay Marriages

The Greek Orthodox Church has opposed marriage equality. In its submission to Parliament in 2017, the Church reiterated its belief that marriage was between a man and a woman and claimed that Australia’s new marriage equality law would have “destructive consequences on the institution of Marriage and of the Family”.

In 2017, during the marriage equality national vote, one Greek Orthodox priest called for gay people to be shot. Last year, the Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church protested after Archbishop of America Elpidophoros conducted a baptism for the children of gay fashion designers Evanggelos Bousis and Peter Dundas.

Pornographic Images Sent On Grindr

Screenshots of Grindr messages exchanged allegedly by Greek Orthodox priest Archimandrite John Christodoulos.

The Advertiser reported that Father Christodoulos used Grindr to chat with men and send them graphic descriptions of sexual acts and pornographic images. 

The publication claimed it had obtained surveillance video recorded by a private investigator that showed multiple men visiting  Father Christodoulos’ Seacombe Gardens home in Adelaide. The rapport claimed that one of the men confirmed that the person they met was the priest.

The profile photo and the Grindr account have since been deleted.



You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Former Rugby Player Sam Scott-Young Slammed Over Anti-Gay Slur
June 13, 2023 | Tileah Dobson

Former Rugby Player Sam Scott-Young Slammed Over Anti-Gay Slur
National News News
Universal Hotels Purchases Iconic Sydney Gay Venue Imperial Hotel For $20 Million
June 12, 2023 | Justin Cooper

Universal Hotels Purchases Iconic Sydney Gay Venue Imperial Hotel For $20 Million
New South Wales News News
The Age Sacks Columnist Julie Szego Over Trans Article Controversy
June 12, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

The Age Sacks Columnist Julie Szego Over Trans Article Controversy
News Victorian News
King’s Birthday Honours 2023: Narelda Jacobs, Barry Humphries, Clover Moore Awarded Order Of Australia
June 12, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

King’s Birthday Honours 2023: Narelda Jacobs, Barry Humphries, Clover Moore Awarded Order Of Australia
National News News
Open Door Youth Service: Independently Serving Queensland’s Queer Youth
June 11, 2023 | Rebecca Hernandez

Open Door Youth Service: Independently Serving Queensland’s Queer Youth
Community News News
NSW Anglican Schools Enforce Requirement For Principals To Oppose Same-Sex Marriage
June 11, 2023 | Rebecca Hernandez

NSW Anglican Schools Enforce Requirement For Principals To Oppose Same-Sex Marriage
National News New South Wales News News