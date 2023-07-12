Thorne Harbour Health Commemorates 40th Anniversary

Thorne Harbour Health, formerly the Victorian AIDS Council, the country’s oldest HIV/AIDS organisation and one of the largest LGBTIQ+ community-controlled health organizations commemorates its 40th anniversary today. With a rich history of advocacy and support, THH is hosting a month-long series of exhibitions and community forums to honour its past accomplishments and address the ongoing challenges facing LGBTQI communities.

Under the theme of reflection and progress, Thorne Harbour Health said it aimed to inspire individuals through innovative health promotion initiatives and discussions on global LGBTQI rights. “We hope that there will be something to inspire everyone — from innovations in health promotion to exploring the state of LGBTIQ+ rights around the globe,” said Simon Ruth, CEO of Thorne Harbour Health.

The exhibitions will be accompanied by forums featuring subject matter experts and the living legends who were instrumental in the organisation’s founding back in 1983.

Forged In The Fires Of Gay And Lesbian Liberation

Janet Jukes OAM, President of Thorne Harbour Health, acknowledged the significant changes that have occurred since the organisation’s inception as the Victorian AIDS Action Committee.

“We were founded by a group of people forged in the fires of gay and lesbian liberation to tackle the emerging HIV/AIDS crisis. Four decades on, we have seen amazing progress,” said Jukes.

Jukes emphasized the importance of this 40-year milestone in both celebrating achievements and motivating further improvements in the health and well-being of LGBTQI communities.

Facing The Challenges Of Today

THH’s Ruby Red Ball, held at Melbourne Town Hall last Saturday, marked the beginning of the festivities. The event brought together numerous individuals who have contributed to the legacy of the past 40 years.

“We’re fortunate to have many of our founding members speaking at our events this month,” said Jukes. “In the current landscape, our LGBTIQ+ communities could benefit from the wisdom of our past as we tackle the issues facing us today.”

Thorne Harbour Health’s 40th-anniversary celebrations serve as a testament to the organisation’s unwavering commitment to supporting and empowering LGBTQI communities in Victoria.

For a full list of events being held as part of Thorne Harbour Health’s 40th Anniversary, head

to the organisation’s website.