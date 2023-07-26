Victorian Council Votes To Change Law To Make Toilets Gender Neutral

A local council in Victoria voted for gender-neutral toilets at its facility. Surf Coast Shire councillors voted 7-2 to remove a clause in its laws that barred people over the age of six years from entering a Council toilet or facility that is designated for use by persons of a different gender.

Surf Coast Shire, located in south-west Victoria is around 12o kilometres from Melbourne and is the start of the iconic Great Ocean Road.

The council said that the changes “will improve access and inclusion and bring the local law into alignment with legislative requirements.”

The changes were met with opposition from some councillors, conservatives and anti-trans groups.

Councillor Says There Would Be Community Backlash

Councillor Heather Wellington unsuccessfully moved to defer the vote. Councillor Paul Barker started an online petition against the amendment that garnered around 500 signatures.

Barker, who claimed to be a “libertarian”, said the move was a “conflict of rights”.

“The proposal recommended by officers seeks to limit the rights of many, predominantly women, with the intent of supporting the rights of a minority who are equally entitled to have their rights considered. I think simple design tweaks could conserve established social norms while advancing progressive changes,” claimed Barker.

At the council meeting, Barker said there would be “significant backlash from the community”” if the amendment passed.

“We are governed mostly by socialists that have contributed significantly to the cost of living crisis we’re currently in, are the reason we’re heading into a recession and are dumping a significant amount of social change, such as what’s being proposed in these related amendments, onto society in a short period of time. Between the economic impacts and the social changes it is simply too much for society to absorb, is causing anxiety among many, including those identified as the minority needing attention,” the councillor said.

Inclusive Policy

Mayor Liz Pattison said there would not be major changes and toilet signages displaying gendered access would remain in place.

“Under the Sex Discrimination Act, those identifying as non-binary, gender diverse and transgender have the right to use the facilities that they wish. Council endorses that position,” Pattison said in a statement.

The Mayor acknowledged the submissions by those opposing gender-neutral toilets, and said that the change in law would not “impact the privacy or safety of individuals using facilities.” Pattison pointed out that most Victorian councils did not have a rule that barred access to toilets by a person of the opposite gender.

“The vast majority of Victorian councils don’t have this clause in their local law. In fact, 67 out of the other 78 Victorian councils (or 86%) do not have a clause prohibiting people of one gender from entering a facility designated for another gender. And there is no evidence to indicate a rise in safety and privacy violations in the many places that already comply with legislative requirements.”

“We don’t expect to see major changes to the way toilets and facilities are used. Toilet signage will remain the same and we will still provide a range of male, female and all-gender options across the shire,” Mayor Pattison added.





