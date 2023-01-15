—

Despite the talents of Neil Patrick Harris and the rest of the cast, Netflix has pulled the plug on the show. Photo: Uncoupled/Facebook

Neil Patrick Harris’s LGBTQ+ television series Uncoupled has been given the axe by Netflix after only one season.

From the creators Darren Star and Jeffery Richman, the eight-episode comedy series first streamed on Netflix last year in July.

The premise of the show saw a successful real estate agent (Harris) whose world shatters after his partner of seventeen years Colin (Tuc Watkins) suddenly moves out and ends the relationship.

“Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City,” the show’s synopsis reads.

Other cast members in the show included Tisha Campbell, Marcia Gay Harden, Emerson Brooks, and Brooks Ashmanskas. When first aired, the show received glowing reviews for it’s Sex and the City vibe and interesting storyline.

The show holds a 73 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes whilst its audience review sits at 75 percent.

Unfortunately, Netflix decided to cancel the critically acclaimed show, as reported by Variety and has left the first season with multiple cliffhangers unanswered.

Fans Unhappy

And while the cast has remained silent on the announcement, fans have taken to social media to voice their disappointment over Netflix’s decision to cancel the show.

I’m actually really disappointed and concerned with @netflix canceling #Uncoupled Tisha Campbell, sex and the city vibes, and gay content that’s not corny. I hate getting invested in shows — Big Kit (@StevieDwayne) January 14, 2023

Why? I’ve already seen it twice & was looking fw to more! What’s the point to original programming on @netflix when so many shows are canceled on cliffhangers after one or two seasons? It makes me not even want to watch them. 😔 #Uncoupled 💔 https://t.co/adw1oYUfMO — ✨ michellehz 💜 (@purplehys) January 14, 2023

“I actually really loved this show! It always feels discouraging when a show that features LGBTQ+ leads gets cancelled,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Really Netflix you’ve got to be joking!!!! You cancelled Uncoupled after one season…what the heck!!!” another tweeted.

“That’s f*cking homophobic Netflix f*ck you.”