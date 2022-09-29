—

The new Netflix true crime drama, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, has come under fire for categorising the series under LGBTQ.

Dahmer Murdered 17 Boys and Gay Men

Dahmer murdered 17 boys and gay men in Wisconsin from the late 70s to the early 90s.

Even though Dahmer was gay, as were some of his victims, the LGBTQ category is usually used for shows such as Sex Education, Heartstopper, The Politician, and Uncoupled.

Along with LGBTQ, the series is tagged as “ominous,” “psychological,” “horror,” “vintage crime” and “dark.”

Netflix has since removed the LGBTQ tag from the series, but not before the internet noticed.

Writer Frances Danger tweeted, “If I need to stay in my lane absolutely tell me but anyone else think it’s pretty gross of @netflix to list Dahmer under #LGBTQ, especially when the True Crime tag would have worked?”

If I need to stay in my lane absolutely tell me but anyone else think it's pretty gross of @netflix to list Dahmer under #LGBTQ, especially when the True Crime tag would have worked? pic.twitter.com/wPzwc2oOKP — Frances *Deadly SoverAuntie* Danger (@FrancesMFDanger) September 21, 2022

On TikTok another posted, saying, “Why the fuck did Netflix tag the Jeffrey Dahmer documentary, LGBTQ. Like, I know it’s technically true but this is not the representation we’re looking for.”

Not the First Criticism Series Has Faced

Eric Perry, a relative of Rita Isbell, whose brother, Errol Lindsey, was murdered by Dahmer in 1991, tweeted,

“I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need?”

I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many movies/shows/documentaries do we need? https://t.co/CRQjXWAvjx — eric. (@ericthulhu) September 22, 2022

In an article for Insider, Rita Isbell, who is portrayed in the series by DaShawn Barnes, talked about how it made her feel.

Isbell said, “When I saw some of the show, it bothered me, especially when I saw myself — when I saw my name come across the screen and this lady saying verbatim exactly what I said.

“If I didn’t know any better, I would’ve thought it was me. Her hair was like mine, she had on the same clothes. That’s why it felt like reliving it all over again. It brought back all the emotions I was feeling back then.

“I was never contacted about the show. I feel like Netflix should’ve asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn’t ask me anything. They just did it.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, it was the most popular series on Netflix for the week of its release.

During that week, subscribers spent more than 196 million hours watching the series.