Nevermind Nightclub Closes ‘Temporarily’ After Only Been Open For 62 Days

The Nevermind Nightclub in Sydney, which opened its doors earlier this year, has recently announced that it was closing its doors “temporarily.”

In an announcement on their Instagram story, Nevermind cited that the “atmosphere on Oxford Street is on the quieter side,” along with the coming season of winter as reasons for their closure.

“Nevermind will temporarily be closing its regular night so we can plan for a successful future,” the Nevermind team wrote.

“We already have exciting things in the pipeline. And we can’t wait to share with you what we have in store for the dance floor.”

Nevermind had only been operating for 62 days, having been opened on Saturday 18th February 2023, and ahead of Sydney WorldPride and Mardi Gras.

Connection to Bel & Brio Owner

Duke of Entertainment is currently listed as the licensee of the nightclub’s venue, according to liquor licensing and land title records, as reported by gaysydneynews.

Company records of Duke of Entertainment show that at the time of its registration on the 6th of December 2022, the sole director and shareholder was Mark Richerdson.

Richerdson is the director of the Barangaroo restaurant Bel & Brio, which had been forced to close at the end of 2022 due to a dispute with its landlord over $1.8 million in unpaid rent.

Richerdson has been accused of underpaying his staff, creating a “toxic culture” and not paying the $2.8 million that is owed to 77 staff members.

However, Richerdson stepped down as director on 10th February 2023, handing the shares and sole director position to Michael Corbett. On his LinkedIn, Corbett is the artistic director at Kings Experience.

The ARQ Link

Kings Experience may be a familiar name as earlier in April, legendary gay bar ARQ had released a statement that it was a “standalone venue” that had no affiliation with Nevermind.

“ARQ Sydney has never been associated with Nevermind nor do any of our management have any involvement in the operation of Nevermind,” the statement had read.

“ARQ Sydney has no commercial relationship with any of Nevermind or Kings Experiences suppliers, performers, DJ’s or Production Personnel or any other Parties engaged by Nevermind or Kings Experiences.”

Nevermind Nightclub and Michael Corbett had been reached out for comment.