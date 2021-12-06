—

Trans women and cisgender men in intimate relationships can now see themselves reflected in a new online resource.

Last week, Transfemme, a new website to promote healthier relationships and to prevent violence against trans women, was launched by Victorian trans and gender diverse advocacy organisation, The Zoe Belle Gender Collective (ZBGC). The website was funded by Rainbow Health Victoria.

According to Starlady, Program Manager for ZBGC, this is the first such resource with “such a breadth of content that aim to change the behaviors of cis men who are romantically or sexually involved with trans women.”

Call For Men To Be More Active Allies

Ultimately, for Starlady, the website issues a call to arms for men to be more active allies. She says, “Trans women are doing too much of the work to create social change and address our experiences of violence and discrimination, it’s time for men to step up and support us more openly.”

Acknowledging the purpose of the website, Jenni Shoring, Operations Manager for Canberra based trans and gender diverse community organisation, A Gender Agenda, says, “It is a resource that helps to reduce the stigma, to answer some of the uncomfortable questions, and empower trans women to be themselves. It supports trans women with regards to safety when considering relationships with cisgender men and also helps to support cisgender men dispel some of the myths, and provide confidence and support to ensure safer, happier relationships with trans women.”

Mitigating Negative Stigma

Amao Leota Lu and Anastasia Le, trans community advocates wrote the racial stereotypes and objectification content for Transfemme.

Leota Lu hopes it will help mitigate “the negative stigma that is also attached to dating a trans individual, let alone the complexities of cultural nuances and… the high number of violence against trans women, in particular trans women of colour.”

Le stresses, “No matter the skin colours we come in, which village we came from, the hardships we have overcome, we all deserve loving and healthy relationships. We need to de-stigmatise relationships of diversity, period.”

Visit Transfemme at transfemme.com.au

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.