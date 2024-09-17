Newcastle Makes History With First Trans Councillor Paige Johnson

History has been made in Newcastle, where Paige Johnson has been elected as the city’s first openly transgender councillor and first in the state, marking a major milestone for trans visibility in New South Wales.

Johnson has been elected representing the Labor party at the council elections which took place over the weekend.

Paige Johnson makes history in Newcastle

Paige Johnson (Image – Far Right), a long-time advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and vice-president of the Hunter Gender Alliance, was elected during the local government elections on Saturday, September 14.

Representing Labor, she won the top Councillor position in Ward 2 for the City of Newcastle, covering areas such as Merewether, Adamstown, and Hamilton.

Her victory also continues Newcastle’s tradition of progressive leadership, following in the footsteps of Australia’s first female Lord Mayor, Joy Cummings, who was elected in 1974.

Reflecting on her victory, Johnson emphasised the importance of representation.

“Visibility matters, and I know how difficult it can be to see your future self somewhere where there isn’t much representation of people like you,” she said.

“But I also know being able to be yourself and live your truth every day makes a world of difference.”

As a civil engineer at Lake Macquarie City Council and a delegate to the Newcastle Trades Hall Council, Johnson brings a wealth of experience in both engineering and local governance to her new role.

She has been a member of the Newcastle Labor party for over a decade and is active in advocating for transgender and gender-diverse rights through the Hunter Gender Alliance.

Johnson’s election is a significant win for the local trans and gender-diverse community, and she has been quick to acknowledge the broad support she received throughout her campaign.

“From helping on polling booths to sharing kind words, I have been overwhelmed by the goodwill I have received and am hugely appreciative of everyone’s support,” she said, adding, “Thank you for all your support. Always. This victory is your victory.”

In her new role, Johnson is determined to continue fighting for a more inclusive Newcastle she said.

“I’m determined to keep fighting for Newcastle to be a liveable and inclusive place where everyone in our community can thrive,” she said.

Her election is being widely celebrated as a progressive step for the city, and local LGBTQIA+ organisations such as Newcastle Pride have congratulated her on this historic achievement.

For Johnson, while her focus remains on local government, she understands the broader impact of her election.

“While my focus is certainly on local government, I understand what this victory means for our transgender and gender-diverse community.”