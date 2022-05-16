—

A serving NSW police officer has been charged for soliciting child sex abuse material from a teenage boy known to him.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses child sexual abuse, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The 47-year-old male Sergeant, attached to a command in the Central Metropolitan Region, has been charged for the offence of using “a carriage service to solicit child abuse material.”

Advertisement

Police Officers’s Employment Status Under Review

“Following extensive inquiries, a 47-year-old male Sergeant – attached to a command in the Central Metropolitan Region – was arrested and charged with one count of use of carriage service to solicit child abuse material,” the spokesperson said.

The officer was granted bail and is scheduled to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on June 16, 2022. The police spokesperson added that the officer had been stood down from his duties and his employment status was under review.

Advertisement 7News reported.

Other Officers Facing Sexual Abuse Charges

A constable was charged with allegedly sending indecent material to a child and is due to appear before a court in Liverpool on May 25. The Professional Standards Command had commenced investigations after receiving information about the officer’s online activities.

A third NSW police officer, aged 59, was charged with sexual abuse offences in the work place following an investigation by the Professional Standards Command. The officer was charged with five counts of sexual touching and three counts of common assault – all the offences occured between 2019 and 2020. The officer is scheduled to face the Bankstown Local Court on June 16.

Earlier this month, a Sydney court convicted a NSW police officer of possessing a child abuse video and sentenced him to an 18-month community corrections order.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.









