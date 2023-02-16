—

Pushed to explain his stance ahead of the elections, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has said he will support a ban on “harmful” gay conversion practices in the state.

Days after he claimed that the legislation was a “matter for the cabinet”, Premier Perrottet said that if re-elected, his government would provide “in-principle” support to a ban on practices that seek to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

A Good Day For NSW

Out gay Independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich had last week announced that a law to outlaw gay conversion practices would be part of his omnibus Equality Bill. NSW Labor leader Chris Minns declared the party’s support for the legislation.

Greenwich had said that his support for a future minority government would depend on them supporting the law in Parliament.

“I’m grateful for the Premier’s support to end LGBT conversion practices in NSW. We start Sydney WorldPride with both Perrottet and Chris Minns backing legislation to support and protect the LGBTQ community in NSW. This is a good day for our state,” Greenwich posted on Twitter.

Survivor groups and LGBTQI advocates welcomed Premier Perrottet’s commitment to ban conversion practices.

‘Conversion Practices Cause Real And Lasting Harm’

Over the past three years, Victoria, Queensland and ACT enacted laws to ban conversion practices. Csabs urged that the legislation in NSW ban conversion practices in all settings.

“Whoever forms government must ensure that the legislation ends all practices that seek to change or suppress a person’s sexuality or gender identity in any setting – including health and religious settings – and promote awareness and prevention of harm through a civil response scheme. Criminal penalties must be reserved for situations where injury can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Csabs.

Survivor groups have lauded Greenwich’s proposed legislation “as it builds on the world-leading scheme survivors fought for in Victoria, and subsequently New Zealand.”

According to LGBTQI advocacy group Equality Australia, Perrottet’s commitment now ensures that whoever wins the election will support a ban on conversion practices.

“Practices seeking to change or suppress a person’s sexuality or gender identity cause real and lasting harm and are not supported by any medical or psychological professional association,” Ghassan Kassisieh, Legal Director of Equality Australia said.

“Any scheme to end conversion practices will only be effective if it is inclusive of practices that seek to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity occurring in either health and religious settings, and include a civil scheme focussed on stopping conversion practices before they cause harm”, Kassisieh added.











