 NZ World Cup Star Ali Riley Sports Rainbow Coloured Fingernails

New Zealand captain Ali Riley found a way to defy the strict FIFA Rainbow Armband ban at this year’s Women’s World Cup by painting her fingernails in rainbow and Trans Pride colours.

The World Cup star painted her fingernails rainbow during the first World Cup match which saw Kiwis score a 1-0 upset over Norway. This marked New Zealand’s first-ever World Cup win on their home turf at Auckland’s Eden Park.

During Thursday night’s match, Riley also wore the FIFA-approved “Unite for Inclusion” band.

Colourful fingernails For Pride

Nothing stopping Ali Riley from showing PRIDE at the World Cup this summer 🌈#FIFAWWC #Pride pic.twitter.com/FpnbFAYqtO — Women’s Sports Exchange (@wsportsxchange) July 20, 2023

In a post-match interview, Riley showcased her colourful fingernails. Women’s Sports Exchange posted a picture of Riley’s nails on Twitter, with the caption reading, “Nothing stopping Ali Riley from showing PRIDE at the World Cup this summer”, alongside the rainbow emoji.

While Riley’s left hand showed rainbow-painted nails, the professional footballer wore light blue, light pink and white on her right hand- colours of the trans flag, displaying her support for LGBTQI pride and trans solidarity.

Riley has been a long-time outspoken advocate for LGBTQI rights, using her platform as a professional athlete to have conversations about creating spaces for queer people and ensuring that sports are safe and inclusive for young people who may be struggling with their sexuality.

“When I look at my friends and teammates and think that they wouldn’t be treated or have the same opportunities as I would, it makes me so angry. Particularly with trans kids and sports, I look at what sport has done for me and my life and to think that little kids are not allowed to play sports (because of their identity), it really breaks my heart”, Riley told Just Women’s Sports last year.

The Kiwi captain’s painted nail move was celebrated online by soccer fans, with one Twitter user writing “this goal, Ali Riley with the rainbow nails in solidarity…pride is here to stay and will always have protest at its roots”.

Another fan posted, “Ali Riley with the trans flag on one hand and the rainbow on the other after FIFA banned the rainbow armband. Somehow managed to get both in the shot for FOX news interview after NZ/Aotearoa first ever WC win, men, or women. Absolute icon behaviour on tournament day 1”.

FIFA’s Pride Ban

There are at least 87 out gay players at the Women’s World Cup this year, including eight team captains. FIFA banned players from wearing rainbow armbands ahead of the Women’s World Cup and introduced eight authorised armbands for captains of the 32 Women’s World Cup teams to choose from during the tournament.

The themes of these armbands were determined through consultation with all participating teams, with each armband featuring a different colour and containing words representing specific causes.

The armbands bear the following messages: Unite for Inclusion, Unite for Indigenous Peoples, Unite for Gender Equality, Unite for Peace, Unite for Education for All, Unite for Zero Hunger, Unite for Ending Violence Against Women, and Football is Joy, Peace, Love, Hope, and Passion.

The New Zealand women take on the Philippines in their next match which will take place on Tuesday, July 25 at Wellington Regional Stadium.





