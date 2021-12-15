—

Around 700 patrons who attended two nightclubs in Melbourne on December 10 were directed by the Victorian Department of Health on Wednesday morning to quarantine at home. The directions came after a case positive for the Omicron variant was confirmed to have attended both venues last Friday.

The two nightclubs, Peel Hotel and Sircuit Bar, are popular with the city’s LGBTQI community. There is no suggestion that the venues or the person broke any rules or restrictions that are in place in Victoria.

The people you live with are not required to get a test, but anyone who is symptomatic should isolate and get tested as soon as possible. Complementary public health actions are underway and sites are being appropriately managed. — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) December 14, 2021

“Anyone who attended the Sircuit Bar from 9pm to midnight and the Peel Hotel from 11.30pm to 3am on Friday 10 December needs to quarantine and get tested. The period of quarantine begins from their time of exposure at the venues,” the DoH said.

Those who attended the venues around theses times and are vaccinated have been asked to quarantine for seven days and those not fully vaccinated have to quarantine for 14 days. All those who have been asked to quarantine have to get a standard PCR test as soon as possible and then another PCR test a day before their quarantine is due to end.

The DoH said that persons who live with the close contacts are not required to get a test, but should isolate and get tested if they are symptomatic .

Thorne Harbour Health urged the community to remain calm and follow the health advice.

“It’s understandable that having the omicron COVID-19 variant turn up in a queer community space is unsettling for some people, but as we come out of lockdown we need to be prepared for how we live with the virus,” Simon Ruth, CEO of THH, told Star Observer.

“That means getting vaccinated, testing if we’re potentially exposed to the virus, and getting a booster when it’s an option. Events like this also remind us how important it is to be vigilant about checking in to venues so that contact tracers can do their job and we can limit the risk of onward transmission. And if you require it, we encourage any community member to reach out to us for support,” added Ruth.

Isolation Rules Frustrating For Businesses

Tom McFeely, owner of the Peel Hotel, told 3AW radio that that the isolation rules were frustrating for the business given the high vaccination rates in Victoria.

“I thought we were learning to live with this damn thing and this happened. All our patrons are double vaxxed, we make sure of that when they come in. But now of course, the patrons have to isolate and the staff has to isolate, which basically means we have to shut down this weekend,” said McFeely, adding “if your staff have to isolate – you can’t open”.

