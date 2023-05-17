One Nation’s Pauline Hanson Backs Mark Latham Despite Homophobic Tweets

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has announced that she will be supporting her NSW leader, Mark Latham despite denouncing him less than two months ago for his homophobic tweets aimed at Sydney MP Alex Greenwich.

While she maintains her disappointment by his conduct over his “disgusting” comments, Hanson has said she’ll be seeking more answers at an upcoming meeting with her NSW colleagues.

She also said that Latham was “doing an excellent job” representing One Nation’s interests in NSW.

“He’s got an eight-year term. So all I expect of Mark is to do the job that he’s been doing for the last four years and represent the people of NSW to the best of his ability,” she said, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

When Hanson was asked if she still held some confidence in Latham and if he was representing the party appropriately, she said “most definitely.”

Hanson also reinforced that she views Latham’s conduct as “inappropriate” but it also wasn’t up to her “to apologise for him.”

The Tweet

Latham had been widely condemned when he took to Twitter to tweet in response to an article published where Greenwich called him a “disgusting human being.”

The contents of the article were covering the LGBTQ+ protestors who had been targeted outside the St Michael’s Church in Belfield where Latham spoke during the state election campaign.

He has tweeted a graphic, sexualised and offensive comment directed at Greenwich before deleting it hours later.

Hanson called on Latham to apologise in a video message posted to her Facebook on the evening of the incident, revealing she had tried to reach out to him but was ignored.

Since the incident, Greenwich has made a formal complaint to NSW Police and Anti-Discrimination NSW. He’s also started defamation proceedings against Latham.