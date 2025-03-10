Orville Peck And The Wiggles Release ‘Friends of Dorothy’

The Wiggles and Orville Peck have officially released their new collaboration and it’s even cheekier and more camp than we expected.

“Friends Of Dorothy” is part of the collaboration between the group and gay country singer.

And people are lapping up this cheeky nod to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Orville Peck is a Friend Of Dorothy

Earlier this year The Wiggles announced their upcoming country album, “Wiggle Up, Giddy Up” which they said would feature some big names in country music, including some queer icons such as Dolly Parton and Orville Peck.

Last week they started dropping songs off the forthcoming album, including a camp cover of a Chappell Roan hit.

The group dropped their cover the hit Pink Pony Club, releasing their version, Pink Ponso Club, sung by Lachy Gillespie, one of the two purple Wiggles.

After releasing the album on Friday the full list of songs is now available, including their collaboration with Orville Peck.

Their collaboration is ann ode to the LGBTQIA+ community with “Friends Of Dorothy” full of cheeky and fun lyrics that got the attention of adults as well.

But was it intentional? Absolutely.

In an interview with The Guardian Anthony Field, the original Blue Wiggle revealed that many people used to ask him if the group were ‘friends of Dorothy’ with an oblivious Anthony thinking they were referencing Dorothy The Dinosaur.

Unbeknownst to Field they were referring to the queer slang used by the community.

But once he was told what it meant he came up with a song idea and hit up gay country singer Orville Peck for a collaboration.

Now Peck has joined the group and the song is as camp as we could have expected with the tongue in cheek lyrics giving everyone a laugh.

“If you’re a friend of Dorothy’s you’re friends of mine, Although you’re prehistoric, our love for you is definitely not” they sing.

“Well, somebody asked if we were friends of Dorothy’s And we said “yes of course”

“Anthony’s a friend of her’s, Simon is too, Lachy’s friends with Dorothy I’m pretty sure John is too” they continue.

The song is also filled with other cheeky nods to the community as they sing lyrics like “Dorothy, what’s the tea?” And “I’d heard that dinosaurs were fierce, but Dorothy girl, you are fierce!”

Social media comments on the video were full of support as people lapped up the camp new anthem, with the video on Facebook racking up over 500,000 views in just under a week.

“Did I miss a memo? First pink pony club, then friends of Dorothy? When did the wiggles become gay icons? I mean, was the tree of wisdom a gateway queer? I’m so mad this was missing from not only my childhood but my kids are too old for it too, now” wrote one user.

“I see what you did there Orville, and I like it’ wrote another with plenty of others chiming in.

“Just like Dorothy – this is fierce ! 🌈🌈 I am sure there will be plenty of people and groups trying to cancel the Wiggles now – but I am also certain they just extended their fan base ! Vote for it in the next Hottest 100!”

The song has dropped on all social media platforms and is available as part of their new album “Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!”