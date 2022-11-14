—

Out gay actor Kevin Conroy, best known as the voice of Batman in Batman: The Animated Series, passed away on Thursday, after a battle with cancer. He was 66 years old.

Voiced Batman Since 1992

From 1992 till 1996 Conroy starred in the acclaimed series Batman: The Animated Series, endearing himself to a generation of young fans.

Since then, Conroy has voiced Batman in 15 films, 400 TV episodes, and over two dozen video games.

In the comic, Finding Batman, written by Conroy about his journey as batman and as a gay man, Conroy wrote, “I’ve often marvelled as how appropriate it was that I should land this role. As a gay boy growing up in the 1950s and ‘60s in a devoutly Catholic family, I’d grown adept at concealing parts of myself.”

In the book, he revealed that his “Batman voice” was one that “seemed to roar from 30 years of frustration, confusion, denial, love, yearning.”

Friends and Colleagues Mourn Actor

Friends and colleagues mourned Conroy’s death on social media.

In a statement, co-star Mark Hamill, who usually voiced the Joker opposite Conroy’s Batman, said, “For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the right part, and the world was better for it. He will always be my Batman.”

In a subsequent post to Twitter, Hamill, wrote, “Though we’re all sad, I know he wouldn’t want that. I’m finding great solace in all the memories I have of him…the thrill of our earliest recording sessions, discovering the unique bond our characters shared, how we complemented one another & bonded immediately.”

Ed Boon, video game programmer and creator of the Injustice series, wrote “So sad to hear about Kevin Conroy. He was THE voice of Batman for generations, including our INJUSTICE games. So iconic. What a loss.”

Actor Michael Rosenbaum wrote, “Devastating. Kevin was a remarkable man inside and out. I will truly miss those big hugs and that magical voice. You will always be my batman. Rest in Peace my friend.

Actor Tara Stong, who acted alongside Conroy, as the voice of Harley Quinn and Batgirl, wrote, “No one played him better. There will never be another [Kevin Conroy]. Aside from his talent he was a true mensch. He always gave 100% to his fans. He always gave 100% to all he did. I’m gonna miss you friend. Until we meet again in that big #Batcave in the sky. G’night Batsie.”

Conroy is survived by his husband, Vaughn Williams, sister Trisha Conroy and brother Tom Conroy.