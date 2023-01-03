—

Out Czech-American tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with both throat cancer and breast cancer.

Treatment Begins Next Week

Back in November, Navratilova, 66, found an enlarged lymph node in her neck. After undergoing testing, it was discovered that she has Stage 1 throat cancer and Stage 1 breast cancer.

She will begin treatment next week.

Earlier today, in a post to Twitter, Navratilova wrote, “Needless to say my phone and twitter are both blowing up so I will say again- thank you all for your support and I am not done yet:) Xoxoxo.”

According to the WTA, Navratilova’s good friend, professional tennis player Pam Shriver, was told of the news prior to the public announcement.

Shriver said, “You look at your skills as an athlete, to compete, and in her case to compete and be the best while leaving no stone unturned — as far as finding things out, researching and understanding how to put together the best team. She was one of the first in tennis to have a team. Some of those traits will serve her well once again.”

“You’ve got to put together quite the collaborative medical approach, and there will be no question that she’ll put together the best team. And that gives all of us great assurance. And the way she competes, the way she relies on your ability to roll up your sleeves and compete.”

Considered One of The Greatest Players of All Time

Navratilova is considered one of the greatest players of all time, winning 18 major singles titles, 31 major women’s doubles titles, and 10 major mixed doubles titles, for a total of 59 major titles.

In 2013, Navratilova was inducted into the National Gay and Lesbian Sports Hall of Fame, along with tennis player Billie Jean King and diver Greg Louganis.

An advocate for LGBTQI rights, Navratilova called for Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena to be renamed in the wake of Court’s anti-LGBT comments during the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.

In an open letter at the time, Navratilova wrote, “It is now clear exactly who Court is: an amazing tennis player, and a racist and a homophobe. Her vitriol is not just an opinion. She is actively trying to keep LGBT people from getting equal rights (note to Court: we are human beings, too). She is demonising trans kids and trans adults everywhere.”