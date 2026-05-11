A parent protest is being planned outside Reynella East College in Adelaide’s south after the school announced a student-led LGBTQIA+ awareness event linked to International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

According to reporting originally published by The Advertiser, a letter sent to families and later shared on social media outlined plans for the school to recognise IDAHOBIT on May 13, with students invited to wear rainbow accessories over their uniforms as a symbol of support for inclusion.

The letter stated: “We are proud of the rich diversity within our student body and the broader community.”

It also said: “IDAHOBIT provides an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to inclusivity and respect for all. Our aim is to foster a school environment where every student feels safe, supported, and valued.”

IDAHOBIT is regularly celebrated in schools around the world, with the organisation giving guidance on simple ways to raise awareness around anti-LGBTQIA+ bullying and discrimination.

The celebration applies across the school’s student population, which includes children from preschool through to Year 12.

Luke Poulton, a community activist who campaigns against issues such as asbestos contamination of local bike tracks and “woke ideology” including LGBTQIA+ rights, and a father of two, criticised the initiative. In comments reported by The Advertiser after sharing the school letter on a community group on Facebook, he wrote that “My kids won’t ever be participating in IDAHOBIT Day.”

“I’ve had enough of the Australian Labor Party trying to force their woke ideology onto children. Call me what you want.

My kids won’t ever be participating in IDAHOBIT Day. I do not support this gender ideology push.”

Speaking to the publication, Poulton said: “My problem is that kindy and junior primary kids are subject to stuff that, until a later age, you shouldn’t even be thinking about or shouldn’t even be on the minds of these tiny little kids.”

Poulton said he intended to take part in a “peaceful protest” outside the school boundary at 8am on May 13. He said: “We’re going to remain peaceful and quiet, we’re not there to cause a scene in front of children – we’re not going to upset people.”

The South Australian Department for Education said there is no directive requiring schools to observe IDAHOBIT, but that schools may choose to mark days of significance.

Reynella East College has been contacted for comment.

The planned protest comes only a year after a small group of anonymous Adelaide parents protested a local children’s centre who also observed IDAHOBIT.

IDAHOBIT, held globally on May 17, marks the anniversary of the World Health Organisation’s decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder. For many queer people and allies, it’s a day of celebration, resistance and visibility – and a reminder that acceptance and understanding can start at any age.