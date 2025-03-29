Parents Outraged Over Posters For Gay Dating App Near Sydney School

Parents in the Sydney suburb of Dulwich Hill are not happy about placement of posters for the gay dating app Squirt.org.

The posters featuring half naked men and suggestive slogans saw local parents take to their online community group to raise their concerns about the advertisements.

Many were upset at the placement with the posters erected in an alleyway close to a local public high school.

Outrage over posters for gay dating app

Pedestrians in Dulwich Hill found the posters in an alleyway which connects a carpark to New Canterbury Road.

The relatively harmless posters sit side by side on the wall off the the main view of the street.

On the left and right is a repeated poster featuring a group of shirtless men embracing each other with a rainbow flag behind them with the caption “Come celebrate Mardi Gras with us” above them.

Below the models offers a promotional code for the app and invites people to “Come over to Squirt.org and join the action with us.”

In the middle of the first two posters is a much more suggestive image of three shirtless men with the title “Come take a load off” emblazoned across the front.

While is is not clear the exact location of the posters, it appears the location is in close proximity the Dulwich High School of Visual Arts and the local Christian Brothers High School in Dulwich Hill and parents are not happy.

“Is anyone else quite offended by these posters? This was not around when I was a kid. The posters are clearly adult themes and pertain to over 18 only.”

“Please reach out as I would love to hear the communities thoughts” wrote a parent in their local community Facebook group.

“I feel like we need to keep our children safe.”

‘Yes, I am offended, walking with three kids and seeing this horrible ad. It was just too much. Now they won’t stop asking what a ‘squirt’ is” wrote another.

But while the parents were busy online it appears others in the community had taken action already.

Attempting to remove the posters, they have been torn and partially ripped from the alleyway leaving them half exposed but still visible on the walls.

In a statement to the Daily Mail the local council advised that they had no part in the removal of the posters and that thus far they had received not complaints regarding the posters.

So far no-one has taken responsibility for the attempts at removing the posters and Squirt.org have not released a public statement.