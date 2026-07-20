Perth LGBTQ+ Sex On Premises Club Set For Green Light Despite Objections

The Pink Rabbit Adult Boutique is officially one step closer to opening their LGBTQ+ Sex On Premises Club in Perth.

News of the proposed plans broke in January 2026, receiving an array of responses from the public.

Now after 341 submissions regarding the application it looks set to proceed.

Perth LGBTQ+ Sex On Premises Club To Open

Back in September planning approval for the new LGBTQ+ Sex On Premises Club was submitted to the City Of Perth for approval.

The proposal sought to add the The Pink Rabbit club above the existing boutique, including a sex swing, 14 couches and four private rooms, for the exclusive use of the LGBTQ+ community.

Weekly or monthly membership will be required to the club which can host up to 50 people a portion of which would be donated to LGBTQIA+ organisations.

After the news was made public submissions for and against the venue were open, with 341 people or organisations taking the opportunity to have their voices heard.

Perth Now reports that of the 341 submissions 291 of these were objections, however city planners have recommended approval for the project, subject to strict operating conditions.

When justifying the decision in response to the public submissions city officers stated that 195 of the objections lacked any justification.

43 of the submissions were made using proforma wording (indicating a copy and paste submission, likely from a lobby group, the likes of the Australian Christian Lobby).

Additionally officers advised that of the total 291 objections, despite the reasoning above, were all owners, occupiers or organisations from outside the City Of Perth.

Once opened the venue aims to provide a safe and judgement free space for the community a spokesperson told The Star Observer in January.

“Access is strictly limited to verified members aged 18+, ensuring a dedicated, judgment-free space where individuals can authentically express their identities, build connections, socialise, and engage in consensual activities—including those of a sexual nature—in an environment grounded in trust, respect, and accountability.”

The venue has committed to education for onsite safe sex education, banning drugs and alcohol ensuring full accessibility with the installation of lift. They are also set to partner with Western Australia AIDS Council and Sexual Health Quarters for education and resources as well as fully equipping all rooms with condoms, lube and gloves.

“We recognise the profound cultural and historical significance of sex-on-premises (SOP) venues within the queer community,” the spokesperson said.

“These spaces have long served as vital sanctuaries for connection, self-expression, and mutual support, particularly in contexts where mainstream environments may feel unsafe or unwelcoming. Pink Rabbit Club is committed to honouring this legacy by prioritising community well-being above all.”

Once approved the recommended strict conditions on the application will require compliance with the approved management plan, a restriction on external signage promoting the club and ensuring that access is only permitted through Barrack street. Emphasis in the response from council was also made that criminal conduct, including prostitution would not be permitted within the club.

“Such unauthorised activities may be subject to investigation and enforcement by the WA Police,” they stated.

Whilst final approval has not been granted the decision is set to be made at an upcoming council meeting on Tuesday, July 28.