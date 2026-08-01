Perth LGBTQIA+ Sex On Premises Venue Rejected By Council, Owner Plans Appeal

Plans to establish a dedicated LGBTQIA+ sex-on-premises venue in central Perth have been rejected by the City of Perth, despite council staff recommending the proposal be approved subject to operating conditions.

Pink Rabbit managing director Nicholas Needham has vowed to appeal the decision, arguing there are no legitimate planning grounds preventing the proposed venue from operating.

The decision is a significant reversal for the project, which had appeared likely to receive approval ahead of the council meeting.

Council Rejects Pink Rabbit Club Proposal

The proposal would have transformed the second floor of the Pink Rabbit Adult Boutique on Barrack Street into a members only space for LGBTQIA+ people.

Plans submitted to the City of Perth described a venue intended to facilitate social connection, education and consensual sexual activity. The proposed facilities included four private rooms, 14 couches and a sex swing, with capacity for up to 50 people.

However, councillors ultimately voted against the application, overriding the recommendation of the city’s planning staff.

According to council figures the public consultation attracted 341 submissions, comprising 290 objections and 51 expressions of support.

Council meeting records reportedly showed that 195 objections were submitted without supporting reasons, while another 43 contained standardised wording similar to a petition being circulated about the proposal.

Concerns raised by opponents included the potential effect on nearby properties, hygiene standards and fears that the venue could facilitate prostitution. The proposed management plan stated that prostitution, drugs and alcohol would not be permitted.

Owner Vows To Challenge Decision

Needham told NewsWire he expected to receive the council’s formal documentation before lodging a response and expressing his intention to appeal.

“There’s no legal reasons for them to stop us from opening. Their argument that it would affect neighbouring properties is ludicrous.” Needham told NewsWire, as reported by news.com.au.

He also rejected the suggestion that the club would adversely affect neighbouring properties.

Needham said hundreds of community members had contacted him directly to express their support for the proposed venue. He described the response as “very touching” and said it had strengthened his determination to continue pursuing the project.

The Pink Rabbit managing director said the club was intended to provide an entry point for people who may not previously have felt comfortable visiting a queer venue. While sexual activity would be permitted, he stressed that it would not be the sole purpose of the space.

“Yes there may be sex, but maybe there won’t be,” he said.

Needham said his broader aim was to provide for a section of Perth’s LGBTQIA+ community that he believes is not currently being adequately served.

The proposed membership model involved a one off payment of $20, providing access to the club for one week. Councillor Viktor Ko cited that paid model as one of the reasons he could not support the application, despite describing the venue’s management plan as strong.

Proposal Promised Dedicated LGBTQIA+ Safe Space

When details of the proposed club emerged earlier this year, a Pink Rabbit spokesperson said access would be restricted to verified members aged over 18.

The venue pledged to provide condoms, lubricant and gloves, alongside safer sex information and educational resources. Its plans also included disability access and proposed partnerships with community health organisations.

Pink Rabbit previously argued that sex-on-premises venues have historically provided important spaces for connection, self-expression and mutual support within LGBTQIA+ communities, particularly for people who may feel unsafe or unwelcome in mainstream environments.

Needham has also reportedly opened discussions with the WA Police hate crime unit following online attacks directed at him and the business during the planning process.

The council’s formal reasons for rejecting the application are expected to inform how he will approach the dispute, with Needham indicating that Pink Rabbit will pursue an appeal once the official decision documents are received.