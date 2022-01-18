—

Australian Tiktok star and bubblegum pop icon, Peach PRC, has dropped the L-word, so to speak.

Along with her announcement of her new single ‘God is A Freak,’ she said on TikTok, “I guess now is a good time to tell you all – I’m a lesbian.”

Peach PRC, whose real name is Shaylee Curnow, followed this with an Instagram post captioned “came out as a lesbian today (to be fair the closet was made of glass lol).”

She followed this up with a second TikTok post where she joked about the procrastination she experienced coming to this realisation, using a voiceover that said, “maybe I’m a lesbian. But that’s a little secret for later!”

Her caption refers to her procrastination in reading the lesbian master doc – a document written to help people work out if they identify as a lesbian.

Prior to this announcement, Curnow identified as a bi woman. Many lesbians in Curnow’s comments and across the internet responded relating to putting off coming to terms with their identities.

A fan tweeted, “Peach PRC coming out as a lesbian is the best news I’ve heard all year.”

All I’m gonna say is, if you’re questioning your sexuality and ready for some home truths, read the lesbian masterdoc. — Pheebs (your fav fat babe) 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@fatpheebs) January 16, 2022

PEACH PRC CAME OUT AS LESBIAN IM GONNA CRY ACTUALLY I LOVE HER SO MUCH I FEEL SO SEEN — BEE MEETING JODIE (@tardisfacts) January 16, 2022

Curnow spoke to Pedestrian on the topic, saying, “I feel so welcomed by the lesbian community and finally at peace with something I’ve been shying away from for the longest time.”