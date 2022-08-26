—

Sydney-based gay artist Aaron (right), was assaulted by four-five men while walking down the Oxford Street strip on June 26, 2022.

The NSW police have released new images and a video of the men who attacked 33-year-old gay man Aaron on Oxford Street, Sydney’s iconic gay neighbourhood, in an alleged hate crime.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses the attack on a gay man and had visuals of the attack, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Sydney-based gay artist Aaron, who was assaulted by four-five men while walking down the Oxford Street strip on June 26, 2022, said he was “fortunate to be alive”.

Police Release CCTV Video, Images

“Police believe that three males depicted on the CCTV and in the images may be able to assist with inquiries,” the NSW police said in a statement.

All three men have been described to be in their mid-20s. “The first male depicted is described as being of African appearance with black hair. He is wearing a red t-shirt, white shorts and white shoes,” the police said.

“The second male depicted is described as being of Caucasian appearance with light brown hair. He is wearing a blue and white striped football jersey with the number 15 on the back, black jeans and white shoes.”

Kicked, Punched, Head Stomped On

The incident occurred around 4 am on June 26, 2022, when Aaron was walking near the intersection of Oxford Street and Riley Street at Darlinghurst. He was accosted and assaulted by the unidentified men, who then fled from the scene on foot.

Aaron said the assailants “kicked, punched” and stomped on his head. He was left unconscious and taken to the nearby St Vincent’s Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries.

Last week, Aaron posted on social media about the attack that left him with a $10,000 dental bill and ongoing expenses on physiotherapy. Aaron said he decided to speak out about the attack to put a stop to such unnecessary violence and hate crimes.

“Violence isn’t right and no one deserves to be a victim of peoples unresolved anger. Past few days, I’ve had some very negative things come up and made personal. But with saying that I made a confident decision to get my story out; to show violence and hate crimes will have consequences,” Aaron posted on Instagram. He added he was overwhelmed by the support he has received after his story was reported by the media.

“Contact police if you have information or can recognise CCTV stills,” urged Adam.

A GoFundMe page set up by Aaron’s friend Alejandro Bareno to raise around $13,000 to help with his medical and other bills has so far raised around $5,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.











