“Homosexual people have a right to be in a family,” declares Pope Francis in documentary about his life.

Pope Francis, in a stunning declaration that will surely turn a few heads this morning, announced support for same-sex civil unions in very clear language in a documentary that was released in Rome on Wednesday.

Francesco, which is a film about Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the birth name of the current Pope Francis, was released on Wednesday at the Rome Film Festival and “tackles some of the main themes of his pontificate through a series of interviews.”

“Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They’re children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it,” the Pope said in the film, the Catholic News Agency reported.

“What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered,” the Pope said.

While he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires, Pope Francis did advocate for same-sex civil unions as an alternative for the Argentine LGBTQI community when Argentina was discussing the legalisation of same-sex marriage, even though they were the first county in Latin America to eventually do so and the 10th country in the world to recognise same sex marriage.