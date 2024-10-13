Protesters Unleash Live Crickets At Anti-Trans LGB Alliance Conference

Protesters have disrupted a conference for the LGB Alliance over the weekend, by unleashing a horde of live crickets in the audience.

Footage has surfaced online of chaos erupting during the conference, with security directing attendees to leave.

Organisers have spoken out since the event after contacting police.

Chaos erupts at LGB Alliance conference

Over the weekend the LGB Alliance met for their annual conference in Westminster, UK.

The group, which was established in opposition to Stonewall LGBT rights policies and their stance on transgender rights are known for their controversial stance on trans rights and queer rights.

They claim to be “asserting the right of lesbians, bisexuals and gay men to define themselves as same-sex attracted” and have actively campaigned against rights for transgender people in the UK and worldwide.

During the conference on the weekend a group of six, assumed to be trans rights protesters, made their way into the audience in the conference.

Shortly before the next speaker they unleashed several bags full of hundreds of live insects, primarily crickets, causing chaos inside, with security directing participants to leave.

Six trans youth activists released thousands of crickets at the LGB Alliance’s event in London yesterday, causing the anti-trans hate group to shut down their auditorium. Hope to see them face the other 9 plagues soon! pic.twitter.com/ylg0ENnsK9 — Eli Erlick (@EliErlick) October 12, 2024

Jamie Reed, who was due to speak shortly before the incident, took to social media afterwards to state “Two minutes before I was supposed to speak on the stage a TRA just dumped a bag, full of cockroaches and bugs all across the auditorium and ran out.”

“Please take note: I will not be silenced. You can try everything to intimidate me into silence. It will not work.”

Two minutes before I was supposed to speak on the stage a TRA just dumped a bag, full of cockroaches and bugs all across the auditorium and ran out. — Jamie Reed Whistleblower (@JamieWhistle) October 11, 2024

The news again prompted JK Rowling to have her two cents as the posted and responded to a series of posts on X (Twitter) across the weekend.

Did any of those releasing insects in an attempt to sabotage the @AllianceLGB conference have a split second of sanity in which they thought ‘Am I in fact proving every critic of gender identity ideology right? Is trying to disrupt a meeting of gay people a tad homophobic?’ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 11, 2024

Following the event organisers released a statement via a spokesperson.

“This afternoon, saboteurs attempted to disrupt the LGB Alliance annual conference by releasing live crickets into the main hall of QEII Centre, Westminster.

“The conference continued, although some planned sessions were cancelled while the venue’s staff dealt with the incident.”

“Police were immediately informed and at least one of the saboteurs was apprehended. No further details on the perpetrators are available at this time.”