—

An LGBTQ+ Christian group in the UK has created a safe space for those in the community who wish to enjoy Christmas Carols, calling it Big Queer Carols.

The group, OneBodyOneFaith sought to create a safe “place people can go to where they won’t have to answer any questions about themselves,” as reported by PinkNews.

Advertisement

“It’s actually a really joyful occasion,” he said.

“There is space for reflection. It can be a difficult time for people, they’ve had experiences that have been tough for them or they’ve lost people, but generally, it’s a place where people can come and just sing their hearts out, whether they’re any good or not.”

Advertisement

The Need For Queer Carols

Established five years ago in London and with the Covid-19 pandemic helping to highlight the demand for queer caroling over the UK, Dowding and his team partnered with different organisations in order to cover the many different faiths that people have.

We had a wonderful time at our Big Queer Carol service last night – thanks to all who came and joined us and thank you to @1Body1Faith for organising it all! 🌲🏳️‍🌈☃️#BigQueerCarols #FaithfullyLGBTQ #QueerChurch pic.twitter.com/qfKzH9v7qJ — The Gathering 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheGatheringCDF) December 19, 2022

Dowding and his team have also made it easier for local churches who wished to participate but couldn’t due to lack of time or resources.

“We’ve also made materials available online to local churches who want to host their own service but can’t do it because of resources or time,” he said, as reported by PinkNews.

“They can just take those resources and run it locally at no cost.”

And the response from those who have attended Big Queer Carol has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Now I’ve been to a carol service it feels like Christmas,” one user wrote on Twitter.