—

Queer Eye‘s, Tan France and his husband Rob welcomed their son Ismail France to the world via surrogacy on Monday, seven weeks earlier than expected.

“Give our son a warm welcome,” Tan wrote on Instagram on Monday accompanied by a photo of him and Rob, both with impossibly high and perfect hai, holding their precious bundle.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance)

The Stork Is Coming

The announcement about the pending arrival was made on the Tan France’s Instagram page in April with an image of him in the classic pregnant woman pose, cupping breasts and belly but with a sonogram image in place of his stomach.

He announced at the time that the pair had decided on a surrogate to carry their child, who they were obviously very grateful for. Husband and illustrator Rob also posted at the time on Instagram, with an illustration of a baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance)

“With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this summer. [It’s] something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

Surrogacy The Right Choice For Their Family

In an interview with People magazine in June, France shared more about the couple’s decision to go down the surrogacy path.

Advertisement

“The person that we have carrying our baby is somebody that is wonderful, and we know that she will take care of our baby beautifully,” he said. “We see it as, kind of, she’s a nanny for our baby before our baby is born, and she’s incredible.”

France has had picked out the name Ismail since he was a teenager, as mentioned back in June on an episode of “A Little Late With Lilly Singh”.

“I’ve had a name picked out for my son since I was like 16, 17,” he said. “I’ve always known.”

Tan France was born Tanveer Wasim Safdar in England to Pakistani parents and is one of the first openly gay South Asian men on a major television show and one of the first out Muslim gay men on Western television.

Though Australia came this close to having gay Muslim representation on television when, as reported by the Star Observer at the time, Melbourne-based actor Wil Karroum went through five months of meetings with producers and casting agents for Married At First Sight back in 2019, only to have them change their minds to include him at the last minute because they apparently couldn’t find a match.

Someone Was In A Hurry!

Baby France arrived seven weeks early and spent three weeks in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) before coming home.

The unnamed surrogate mother is reportedly doing well according to France’s Instagram announcement.

“Our Surrogate is doing so great, post-labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives. 🥰”

France and his husband, a paediatric nurse and former Mormon are twice married, having originally tied the knot in London and then again in New York City in 2013 after marriage equality was made law in America. The growing family now live together in Salt Lake City.