Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski on Thursday announced his engagement to boyfriend Kevin Harrington, taking to Instagram to share the news. The couple have been dating for around three years.

The television personality revealed the happy news by posting a blurry photo of the pair. In the post, his caption read, “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry.”

Harrington also posted photos to share the news of their engagement, with the last photo showing them at their red carpet debut dressed as zombie Blockbuster workers at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party in 2019.

Harrington referred to the zombie photo in the caption, writing, “Officially together until we look like the last pic”, with the hashtag ‘engaged’ following the statement.

Porowski And Harrington Together Since 2019

The couple were first linked near the end of 2019 after Porowski’s relationship with Trace Lehnhoff had ended.

The Queer Eye star spoke about his relationship with Harrington to People Magazine earlier this year, describing how the pandemic shifted many dynamics, and escalated theirs, especially during the lockdown.

“Relationships were forged, relationships changed, and they were broken. It came to a shutdown in New York, there was no toilet paper, and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog.”

Porowski added that he didn’t “have any complaints” about the way their connection blossomed.

Queer Eye Castmates React With Joy

Friends of the couple reacted with excitement at the news in the comments. Fellow Queer Eye castmates Jonathan Van Ness wrote, “So cute, love so much. Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!” and Bobby Berk wrote, “So damn happy for you two! You both got a good one!!!” Tan France volunteered to be the “wedding selfie photographer”.

Model Gigi Hadid also took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, posting her happiness to her story. “Congrats Antoni and Kevin. So excited for our wedding & cheers to being neighbours forever. You’re stuck with me. Love you both,” she wrote over a photo of her standing beside the couple.

The Let’s Do Dinner author told People Magazine in May that Harrington’s visit to Austin was supposed to last four days but Covid-19 lockdowns brought them together for an extended period of time.

Porowski described their bond as “stable” and “really good”, adding that features of communication and checking in with one another “and with your own therapist about it” was key to a healthy, long-lasting relationship.