Queer Icons Dominate 2025 Grammy Nominations

The 2025 Grammy nominations have arrived and they’re shining bright with queer representation, strong allies and some of our communities favourites voices.

Topping the list is queer icon Beyoncé, whose genre-defying album Cowboy Carter earned her a career-high 11 nominations, surpassing her previous personal best of 10 in 2009. Beyoncé dominanated across categories that include, Record of the Year and Album of the Year for her track Texas Hold ‘Em, and she also boasts a nomination in the increasingly competitive Best Country Album category.

This now makes Beyonce the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Queer powerhouse Chappell Roan has an impressive six nominations, including the coveted Best New Artist award and Record of the Year for Good Luck, Babe!.

Roan’s debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, a candid look at life, love, and identity, has resonated widely, securing her nominations across pop and general categories.

If Roan clinches Best New Artist and Record, Song, or Album of the Year, she would join Billie Eilish’s historic sweep from 2020.

However Eilish also picked up an impressive number of nominations of her own taking out seven nominations including, Record Of The Year for Birds Of A Feather, which also received a nod for Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance, Album Of The Year for Hit Me Hard and Soft which was also recognised for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Sabrina Carpenter also earned six nods, including Record of the Year for Espresso and Song of the Year for Please Please Please. Her album Short n’ Sweet has charmed listeners with its unique blend of wit, emotion, and unapologetic individuality, making her a standout in both pop and general Grammy categories.

Meanwhile, Charli XCX’s avant-pop brilliance has secured her seven nominations, including Album of the Year for Brat and Record of the Year for 360.

Known for her fearless approach to pop music, Charli has been a strong advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, having also recently toured with down under’s very own Troye Sivan. Her dance track Von Dutch also earned a nomination for Best Dance Pop Recording.

Taylor Swift continues to prove her staying power, with six Grammy nods, including Record and Album of the Year for Fortnight, which are unsurprising given the Taylor Swift madness that continues to sweep the globe.

Lady Gaga, known for her unwavering LGBTQIA+ advocacy, also garnered a Song of the Year nomination for Die With a Smile, co-written with Bruno Mars. She also earned herself a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her work on the song with Bruno Mars.

The winners of the 2025 Grammy Awards will be announced on February 2, 2025.