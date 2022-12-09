—

The City of Sydney has commissioned artwork by queer Sydney artist Amy Blue to help beautify Oxford Street, in the lead-up to Sydney WorldPride 2023.

Advertisement

The hoardings will be put up at the development sites on the north side of Oxford Street. It will be installed in stages with the building between Crown and Palmer streets being the first to showcase the artwork.

Blue: Capturing the ‘A-Z of Oxford Street’

Blue spoke about her planned artwork saying, “I wanted this collection of illustrations to capture a snippet of some of the people and events that have illuminated Oxford Street throughout its brilliant and colourful history.

“It’s an illustrative representation capturing the ‘A-Z of Oxford Street’, a sort of ‘GAY-B-C’ if you like.

“As a community, we’ve experienced moments that call for triumph and celebration, but we have also faced some extremely challenging moments of adversity. This collection is a nod to some of the defining moments in that history.

Blue described the honour of being involved in such a project.

She said, “To be involved in a project like this that documents such an important history of the queer experience is truly an honour and I hope the LGBTIQA+ community can see themselves reflected in my work.”

According to Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore, “The City is committed to making sure Oxford Street is as attractive as possible and operating at its maximum potential through this important event.

“In 2019 we secured a significant redevelopment of City-owned Oxford Street properties, which will help ensure the strip’s long-term success. That work is well under way, so to beautify the strip in the short-term we’re turning construction hoardings into a massive canvass with which to tell the incredibly diverse and colourful story of Oxford Street’s rainbow community.

“This fantastic work of art will make Oxford Street look the part for WorldPride 2023 and Mardi Gras’ return to its spiritual home.”

Moore continued, “This fabulous salute to the LGBTIQA+ communities will remain in pride of place as the redevelopments are completed and our work to revive this part of Sydney continues.”

Residents and Businesses React

Residents and businesses along Oxford Street shared their thoughts on the artwork and on the state of the street.

Local resident, Christopher Pepin-Neff, told the Star Observer, “Credit where credit is due to the City of Sydney for choosing Amy Blue, who is wonderful and we are lucky to have her artwork featured prominently in Darlinghurst during WorldPride.”

One of the Oxford Street businesses to be featured in the artwork will be The Bookshop Darlinghurst.

Advertisement

He continued, “The Bookshop Darlinghurst certainly supports creating work and opportunities for LGBTIQ+ artists and we look forward to seeing the finished work.”

Aitken also addressed the state of Oxford Street, saying that it, “presently would be startling to those who haven’t visited in some time but it has been in a sorry state for more than a decade.

“Various ideas have been floated for its revival, usually around election time! Though the City of Sydney has held meetings this year for interested parties to engage on the issues.”

Owner of Sax Fetish, Wayne Nicol was not as diplomatic.

“Since Clover Moore was first elected she has repeatedly promised revitalisation and renewal. The results are self-evident and no amount of pink paint will wash that away,” he said.

“There would not have been construction site hoardings there now if the City had not screwed up that whole deal with Ashe Morgan.”

For years, Oxford Street has been plagued by high vacancies and aggressive vehicle traffic.

In October 2021, the City of Sydney asked for community feedback on a plan to revitalise the renowned LGBTQI strip.

The plan allows property developers to increase floor space and building height along Oxford Street if they dedicate at least 10% to cultural and creative purposes.