Queerswich Returns in 2024

In June 2023 the LGBTQIA+ community of Ipswich and South East Queensland communities came together to celebrate Queerswich.

Taking place in the Ipswich CBD this event brought over five thousand people together in the first event of its kind for the area.

Now the 2024 event has been announced.

Queerswich Returns in August 2024

Returning again to the main streets of Ipswich, Queerswich have announced the event will return to the Nicholas St Precinct on Saturday the 3rd of August 2024.

Billed as a family friendly event for the LGBTQIA+ community, the event features local entertainment including live music, drag performances, games and plenty more.

Queerswich also features a range of stallholders on the day, including food and merchandise available to purchase as well as stalls from local businesses and organisations.

Those interested in holding a stall at the event are being invited to submit their expressions of interest via email to [email protected]

When: Saturday August 3

Where: Nicholas St Precinct, Ipswich

Information: www.queerswich.com