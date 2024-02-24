Queerswich Returns in 2024

Brisbane News What's on
Michael James
February 24, 2024
Queerswich Returns in 2024

In June 2023 the LGBTQIA+ community of Ipswich and South East Queensland communities came together to celebrate Queerswich.

Taking place in the Ipswich CBD this event brought over five thousand people together in the first event of its kind for the area.

Now the 2024 event has been announced.

Queerswich Returns in August 2024

Returning again to the main streets of Ipswich, Queerswich have announced the event will return to the Nicholas St Precinct on Saturday the 3rd of August 2024.

Billed as a family friendly event for the LGBTQIA+ community, the event features local entertainment including live music, drag performances, games and plenty more.

Queerswich also features a range of stallholders on the day, including food and merchandise available to purchase as well as stalls from local businesses and organisations.

Those interested in holding a stall at the event are being invited to submit their expressions of interest via email to [email protected]

When: Saturday August 3

Where: Nicholas St Precinct, Ipswich

Information: www.queerswich.com

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

What Our Communities Need Now From NSW Police Is Action
February 24, 2024 | Justin Koonin

What Our Communities Need Now From NSW Police Is Action
News Opinion
Sundaylicious: Pride Guide 2024
February 24, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Sundaylicious: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sound Sydney What's on
Brisbane Queer Film ‘Heart Of The Man’ Set for World Premiere This Week
February 24, 2024 | Michael James

Brisbane Queer Film ‘Heart Of The Man’ Set for World Premiere This Week
News Queensland News
TAP Gallery Art Prize: Pride Guide 2024
February 24, 2024 | Rita Bratovich

TAP Gallery Art Prize: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on
The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation Little Red Dress Run Sprints Into Action
February 24, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

The Bobby Goldsmith Foundation Little Red Dress Run Sprints Into Action
Arts & Entertainment Sydney What's on
Pardi Gras Sydney: Pride Guide 2024
February 24, 2024 | Jasmine Simmons

Pardi Gras Sydney: Pride Guide 2024
Scene Sydney What's on