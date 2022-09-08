—

Singer Ricky Martin has filed a $US 20 million lawsuit against his nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who had accused him of sexual abuse earlier this year, before withdrawing the allegations.

TMZ reported that the Livin’ La Vida Loca singer filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming that his nephew was trying to “assassinate” his reputation.

Sanchez (21) nephew had claimed that he had a seven-month long relationship with Martin and accused him of domestic violence and acts of incest, which would have left the singer facing up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

Harassed And Stalked

According to TMZ, the Puerto Rican singer has said that Sanchez has “persecuted, besieged, harassed, stalked and extorted” him. Sanchez allegedly continued sending messages to Martin via social media platform Instagram after withdrawing his restraining order, with threats to “assassinate his reputation and integrity” if the singer did not pay him.

The lawsuit claims the defendant as someone “whose interest is to obtain an economic benefit or, in the alternative, will continue his eagerness to assassinate the reputation and integrity of the artist.”

Martin has called his nephew a “maladjusted person”, who posted the singer’s phone number to Instagram and made an Instagram account for one of his children, which made him “uncomfortable.”

Martin claimed he lost several multi-million dollar deals due to the fall-out from the ‘false allegations’ that Sanchez directed at him in July this year and the singer is seeking compensation for these losses.

Advertisement previous allegations have cost Martin at least $10 million in losses income due to cancelled contracts and $20 million in damages to his reputation.

Struggling With Mental Health Challenges

After Sanchez’s claim first became public knowledge, Martin’s legal representative Marty Singer told Deadline that “Ricky Martin has of course never been, and would never be, involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting.”

Singer said that Sanchez “is struggling with deep mental health challenges” and hoped that the 21-year-old would get the “help he so urgently needs.”

Martin’s Refutes Sexual Assault And Incest Allegations

Martin explained why he did not immediately address the allegations of incest and sexual relations in July. “For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following procedure, where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge,” Martin had said.

Following the dismissal of the sexual assault claims, Martin’s legal team stated that this was “never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and career.”