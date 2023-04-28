Ron DeSantis Is Being Sued By Disney, Saying That Park Takeover Is ‘Retaliation’

The war between Disney and Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis continues as Disney is now suing DeSantis over his takeover of its theme park district.

Disney alleges that the governor has started a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” due to the company opposing a law dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The lawsuit was filed in Tallahassee on Wednesday (US time), only minutes after the DeSantis-appointed Disney World oversight board had voted to void a deal that would give the company authority over design and construction decisions in its properties that are spread out near Orlando.

In the case statement, it says that “Disney regrets that it has come to this.”

“But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponise government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain state officials.”

Advertisements

DeSantis’s Response

The lawsuit is the latest development in the over-a-year-old feud between the company and the Republican. An incident that now sees the governor engulfed in criticism as he is expected to soon launch a presidential bid.

A spokeswoman for DeSantis, Taryn Fenske has said that they “are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state.”

“This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law,” she said, as reported by the ABC.

The Feud

The feud between Disney and DeSantis began last year after facing mounting public pressure, the company publicly opposed a state law that would see classrooms ban lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades. It’s known as the “Don’t Say Gay” policy.

In retaliation, DeSantis set out and took over Disney World’s self-governing district and appointed a new board of supervisors that were made to oversee municipal services in the sprawling theme parks.

In an Uno reverse, the company pushed through a new agreement that saw the new supervisors stripped of much of their authority before they came into power.

In the lawsuit, the company is asking a federal judge to void the Republican’s takeover of the theme park district, along with his oversight board’s actions, citing that they were violations of the company’s right to free speech.

“A targeted campaign of government retaliation – orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech – now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardises its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights,” the lawsuit states.