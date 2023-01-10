—

In his tell-all memoir Spare, released today, Prince Harry reveals the truth about the mystery of his penis.

Advertisement

‘My Penis Was a Matter of Public Record’

Discussing these rumours, Harry wrote, “My penis was a matter of public record and, indeed, some public curiosity. The press had written about it extensively. There were countless stories in books and papers (even The New York Times) about Willy and me not being circumcised.

“Mummy had forbidden it, they all said, and while it’s absolutely true that the chance of getting penile frostbite is much greater if you’re not circumcised, all the stories were false.

“I was snipped as a baby.”

Frostbitten Penis

Harry goes on to write about his frostbitten penis, which he got from his trip to Antarctica prior to William’s wedding.

Harry wrote, “The pre-wedding dinner was pleasant, jolly, despite Willy visibly suffering from standard groom jitters.

“I regaled the company with tales of the (South) Pole. Pa was very interested and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frost-nipped ears and cheeks, and it was an effort not to overshare and tell him also about my equally tender penis.

Advertisement

According to Royal expert Katie Nicholl, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, William is “privately seething and devastated” and “incredibly angry at the level of detail.”

In Spare, Harry also reveals many more about the going ons behind the scenes, including his rocky relationship with his brother, even talking about a physical fight with William.

Spare is available from January 10.