Scotland has become the first country in the world to officially launch an LGBTQAI+ Inclusive Curriculum in its schools.

In 2018, the Scottish Government had approved a policy aimed at improving Scottish school’s LGBTQAI+ inclusiveness. As of last week, the launch of an online teaching resource will make this a reality for many Scottish students.

E-Learning Resources

“The launch of this ground-breaking suite of resources for schools takes us another step forward in ensuring that our curriculum is as diverse as the young people who learn in our schools. We welcome the materials published today, which will assist schools, teachers and education staff to drive this important agenda forward, ensuring all children and young people receive the support they need,” Children’s Minister Clare Haughey told the Daily Record.

The new educational website has e-learning courses and tools created by parents, teachers, young people and LGBTQAI+ organisations. The resource will provide staff with the necessary resources on queer history and how to focus on promoting equality and anti-bullying.

“This new website, and the supporting resources, which have been co-developed with teachers across Scotland, will support teachers to take a proactive, educational approach to tackling prejudice,” TIE’s co-founder, Jordan Daly, told the Daily Record.

Scotland Is One Of The Best Places To Be An LGBTQI+ Person

Scotland did not decriminalise homosexuality until 1980, well about 13 years after England and Wales.

A British legislation banning local authorities from “promoting” homosexuality, instituted in 1988, prevented schools from teaching students about LGBTQAI+ issues. Scotland repealed the legislation in 2001 but it was not until 2014 that pro LGBTQAI+ policies such as same-sex marriage were legalized.

This fight for more legal equality for Scotland’s LGBTQAI+ community now continues in the education system with the curriculum change. A study commissioned by Stonewall in 2017, showed that 60% agree with the need for an LGBTQI+ inclusive curriculum.

Tackling Bullying & Prejudice

Meanwhile, another study from TIE found that nine in ten LGBTQAI+ experience homophobia at schools in Scotland, and 27% reported that they had attempted suicide after being bullied.

“I experienced bullying and prejudice at school for being gay, and it had a detrimental impact on my confidence and wellbeing for some time,” Jordan Daly told the Daily Record.

“This work will empower young people and provide them with an opportunity I didn’t have at school – to feel valued, confident, and proud of who they are.”

