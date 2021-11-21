—

Netflix’s hit show Sex Education has announced they are on the hunt for two tans actors to play a trans power couple in the fourth season.

Casting Call For Trans Actors

One of the characters is named Abbi who is a young trans woman and is described as having a “a 90s Winona Ryder vibe”.

“Abbi is the leader of her group and the queen bee of her college – every girl wants to be like her or be friends with her,” Istha said in the casting call.

For folks asking if they can apply if they don’t live in the UK- YES you can! Anyone based anywhere can apply. Also, BIPOC assuming they can’t apply cause no race description?! There’s no race description because anyone can apply! BIPOC get in there! — Krishna Istha (@KrishnaIstha) November 18, 2021

“She’s sunny, magnetic, generous and loyal. When Abbi came out as a trans woman, she was kicked out of the house by her conservative parents. She currently lives with her boyfriend, Kent, whose family is much more accepting.”

Kent is the second trans character to be introduced and is a “goofy” and “forgetful” trans masculine person.

“Kent isn’t as sure about being one of the popular kids as Abbi, but he knows himself and feels quietly confident about his final year at college.”

Trailblazing Show

Filming for the fourth season of Sex Education is set to take place between April and November next year in Wales.

In the most recent season of Sex Education, the show introduced a non-binary character named Cal, who forms a friendship with Moordale’s headboy Jackson Marchetti, who has been raised by lesbian mothers.

Cal is also constantly at odds with new headmistress of Moordale, Hope Haddon, who regularly undermines Cal’s gender identity by trying to make them wear a girls school uniform and making them wear a sign around school that says “I’m a slovenly troublemaker who doesn’t care about my peers.”

Another important moment Cal has in the show is when they help a fellow non-binary student, Layla with binding their body so they can present themselves in a safe way that also affirms their gender identity.

‘Sex Education’, since its debut in 2019, has been commended for exploring LGBTQI themes and relationships with sensitivity and having multifaceted queer characters.

The show has been awarded in the past for its positive representation of the LGBTQI community, winning the Media Moment award at the British LGBT awards in 2020.

In the same year Ncuti Gatwa who plays openly gay character Eric Effiong won a BAFTA Scotland for Best Actor.