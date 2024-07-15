Shannen Doherty Has Died At Age 53

Shannen Doherty, star of Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210, has passed away at age 53 after a battle with cancer.

Doherty’s long-time publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed Doherty’s passing in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE Magazine.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” said Sloane.

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Co-stars pay tribute to Shannen Doherty

Doherty’s co-stars on the beloved early noughties supernatural drama Charmed were among the first celebs to pay tribute.

“This woman fought to live,” said McGowan.

“Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end. We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A soft-hearted badass as there ever was.”

Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. My head bows to this warrior on her journey home. Her intense will to live places in her in the hall of legends. Forever our sister. https://t.co/j7PZjBknGi — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) July 14, 2024

Alyssa Milano, who had a very public feud with Doherty through the years of Charmed also paid tribute.

“It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her,” said Milano.

Doherty’s Beverly Hills 90210 co-stars also paid their respects to Doherty.

“So young – so sad. May you RIP Shannen. I know Luke is there with open arms to love you,” wrote Gabrielle Carteris, referring to fellow 90210 star Luke Perry.

Jason Priestley wrote on Instagram that he was “shocked and saddened” to learn of Doherty’s death.

“She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time.”

Shannen Doherty’s cancer diagnosis

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

She spoke to PEOPLE Magazine about living with cancer in 2023, which at that point had spread to her bones.

The actress said she was “not afraid of death”, but remained steadfast in her will to live and fight the cancer.

“I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better,” she said.

“I’m just not — I’m not done.”