In one of the first such cases of its kind, a court in Singapore sentenced adult content creator Titus Low Kaide to three weeks imprisonment and a fine of $3,000 over his OnlyFans account.

A local court convicted him of charges of transmitting obscene materials online and breaching a police order not to access his OnlyFans account.

The Strait Times reported that Low pleaded guilty to both charges.

‘Praying It Will Be Smooth’

Following his sentencing, Low took to social media to address his fans. He said that he will start his prison sentence in a few weeks, but he “was glad the case was over” as it was taking a toll on his mental health.

In another Instagram story, he posted from an event: “Enjoying my time outside first”. Low also updated his followers on Twitter. “I’m glad this is finally over. Ready to start in a new chapter in life Mistakes were made. Part of life’s learning process, I guess?”

The case against Low was filed in October 2021 by a man who claimed he found that his 12-year-old niece had a video of Low performing a sex act on her mobile phone.

The police then asked Low to hand over his account details and password and prohibited him from accessing his account. However, Low accessed his account after changing the password and continued to upload photos and videos of him performing sex acts on OnlyFans. He also transferred the money in his OnlyFans wallet to a friend’s account, reported the Strait Times.

‘We Don’t Force You To Watch Our Content’

The court was told that between April 2021 and October 2021, Low earned US $240,979. Low said that he continued to access his OnlyFans account as it was his only source of income and he had an obligation to provide content to his subscribers. .

“So we don’t force you to watch our content, we don’t force you to pay, it’s not open for public consumption, and if I don’t impede on your life and your lifestyle, to the person who reported me, why are you impeding in mine?” Low added.

Low’s lawyer Kirpal Singh told BBC that the case could be a precedent and other OnlyFans content creators could face the same risks.

OnlyFans, is considered to be UK’s most successful tech startups and users reportedly spent a record $4.8 billion on the site last year. In the 12 months to September 2021, the company recorded pre-tax profits of $432 million, up by 615% from the previous year.







