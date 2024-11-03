Spinning Around: A Camp And Captivating Kylie Anthology

Spinning Around: The Kylie Playlist offers a unique, camp and quirky series of stories told through the lens of Kylie Minogue songs.

Featuring stories and poems written by twenty four unique talented Australian authors this camp anthology is worth every moment.

Spinning Around: The Kylie Playlist

The concept for Spinning Around is simple, each author selects a Kylie Minogue song on which to base their contribution to the anthology. Each approach is a unique interpretation of the task as they weave their stories inspired by the works of our pop princess.

Among the Australian authors selected for the book are Holden Sheppard and Christos Tsiolkas, who join six other LGBTQIA+ authors in this unique take on short story telling.

This tribute to an Australian icon follows similar anthology collections about Australian music legends Paul Kelly and Nick Cave.

Created and edited by Kirsten Krauth and Angela Savage the book serves as a follow-up to Minds Went Walking- Paul Kelly’s Songs Reimagined and Into Your Arms- Nick Cave’s Songs Reimagined and it is equally as captivating.

Each story carries the reader into different worlds and times as they are offered these brief moments in the lives of their characters before being whisked off to the next.

Angela Savage sets the tone with her story which follows two strangers who strike up a chance meeting, resulting in a one night stand in a country pub, with her entry I Should Be So Lucky.

Jessica White delivers a touching story of a young deaf woman as she explores her love for music in her story Dreams.

Death Is Not The End, penned by Kris Kneen is a haunting and beautiful piece exploring one mans talent for connecting people with loved ones gone too soon in a post apocalyptic world. Kneen’s piece easily serves as one of the standouts in the collection.

Western Australian author Holden Sheppard delivers a poignant piece with his take on Your Disco Needs You. The autobiographical piece follows university students Fred and Thomas as they begin dating. Whilst tough guy Thomas is still not ready to come to terms with his sexuality yet, french student Frederic can’t understand why he’s so scared to just go to a Kylie Minogue concert.

Miriam Sved delivers a sharp, witty and nostalgic piece with Dancing, a story that charts the lives of friends Hyke and Promo. Originally bonded by the joy of their youth the pair have drifted apart, their memories of times out Dancing til dawn still bonding them, just.

Countless other Kylie songs feature in Spinning Around from Can’t Get You Out Of My Head to Padam Padam, All The Lovers and more recent hits like Tension.

Other authors involved in the collection include Chris Flynn, Alice Pung, Carrie Tiffany, Lucy Treloar and Ellen Van Neerven and many more.

Spinning Around: The Kylie Playlist is now available to purchase via Fremantle Press and in all good book stores.