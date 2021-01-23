—

Actress Mary Wiseman, best known for her role as Sylvia Tilly in science fiction drama series Star Trek: Discovery, recently came out as queer and expressed her pride about her sexual identity.

“Defy your every instinct,” said Captain Gabriel Lorca to Sylvia Tilly during a mission in Star Trek, when she admitted to finding it hard to stop talking.

Had Sylvia, aka Mary Wiseman, been defying her queer instincts too?

Wiseman had been dating actor Noah Averbac-Katz in 2013, who was her Julliard School classmate. They got married in 2019. “Before Noah, I [had] dated and loved people of all genders,” she said.

While Star Trek did not represent a lot of same-sex couples, it was nominated for a GLAAD award in 2018 for its depiction of the first same-sex couple in the series, namely Lieutenant Joann Owosekun and Lieutenant Keyla Detmer. Sylvia Tilly did not have any sexual chemistry with any character in the first season. Sylvia merely hinted at being interested in “musician” and “soldier” types.

Despite claiming to be proud about her identity, Wiseman seems to be going through an identity-crisis. She mentioned that she tries not to [dominate conversations about bisexuality/pansexuality] because she hated it when straight women did that. Does that hint at her being straight at some point?

“I never liked it when straight-presenting women dominated conversations about bisexuality/pansexuality when I was with women, so I try not to do it now, but I also don’t want it to feel like I’m hiding anything because I’m queer and proud!” She clarified.