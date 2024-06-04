‘Star Wars’ Welcomes First Trans Actor In Brand New Series

Arts & Entertainment News Screen
Josh Kerwick
June 4, 2024
‘Star Wars’ Welcomes First Trans Actor In Brand New Series
Image: Source: IMDb

Actress and YouTuber Abigail Thorn is set to appear in the new Star Wars series The Acolyte, making her the first out trans actress to appear in the long-running sci-fi franchise. 

The new Disney+ series releases on June 5th in Australia and follows Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game) who reunites with a student (Amandla Stenberg, The Hunger Games) while investigating crimes 100 years before The Phantom Menace, sending Sol down a dark path as sinister forces reveal themselves. 

Most well-known for her YouTube channel Philosophy Tube, Thorn was announced to be joining the cast of The Acolyte in June 2023 as Ensign Eurus, a character currently shrouded in mystery but speculated to be an officer of the High Republic. 


It’s a highly exciting opportunity for Thorn, who has also written and starred in her own play The Prince and played a role in the 2023 Game of the Year-winning Baldur’s Gate III

Thorn publicly came out as trans in January 2021 with the incredibly touching video Identity: A Trans Coming Out Story, and has been staunchly fighting for better trans rights and healthcare in the UK for years. 

Other queer talent in Star Wars: The Acolyte

Thorn’s far from the only queer talent to be part of The Acolyte, though – in fact, it’s looking to be the queerest Star Wars series yet, releasing just in time for Pride Month. 

The show was created by lesbian director Leslye Headland, while trans actor and screenwriter Jen Richards has writing credits on episode 7 of The Acolyte, which has led fans to hope that Eurus will be explicitly acknowledged as trans in the series. 

The cast of The Acolyte includes Headland’s wife Rebecca Henderson as Vernestra Rwoh and queer actress Amandla Stenberg as twins Osha and Mae. Additionally, the legendary Carrie Ann-Moss plays Indara, a Jedi proficient in “Force-fu” who is deliberately reminiscent of Trinity from The Matrix.  

The Acolyte is releasing on June 5th at 11am in Australia, exclusive to Disney+. The show will premiere with two episodes, and the remaining six episodes will air weekly.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Adele Potentially Misheard Homophobic Heckler In Vegas
June 4, 2024 | Contributor

Adele Potentially Misheard Homophobic Heckler In Vegas
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity News Sound
NSW Parliament Clears The Way For LGBTIQA+ Equality Bill
June 4, 2024 | Grace Johnson

NSW Parliament Clears The Way For LGBTIQA+ Equality Bill
New South Wales News News
Kylie Minogue Stops Shocked Fan Wearing ‘Padam Padam’ Shirt On The Street At Pride
June 4, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Kylie Minogue Stops Shocked Fan Wearing ‘Padam Padam’ Shirt On The Street At Pride
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity News Sound
Sydney’s Taylor Square Rainbow Crossing Updated to Progress Pride Flag
June 3, 2024 | Grace Johnson

Sydney’s Taylor Square Rainbow Crossing Updated to Progress Pride Flag
Community News New South Wales News News
Adele Slams Homophobic Heckler At Concert
June 3, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Adele Slams Homophobic Heckler At Concert
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity News Sound
Rebel Wilson: Idea That Only Gay Actors Can Play Gay Roles ‘Total Nonsense’
June 3, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

Rebel Wilson: Idea That Only Gay Actors Can Play Gay Roles ‘Total Nonsense’
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity