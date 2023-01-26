—

Over this Midsummer weekend, find your inner child dancing in Abbotsford Convent, laugh hysterically at some queer improv comedy, and a song along with some heartbreak cabaret in the CBD or solve a drag queen murder mystery at Coburg RSL. It’s an event-packed weekend!

A Composting Cabaret

A lesson in finding your disco groove, to help you ‘rekindle and re-wild your grown up and maybe worn out hearts.’ The flamboyantly talented duo, Dandrogyny and Betty Grumble are your one-night-only teachers on how to dance via a joyous kaleidoscope of performance and childhood play. Celebrating silliness, colour and freedom. Against the backdrop of the stately Abbotsford Convent, all you need to bring is your smile. Where: Rosina Auditorium, Abbotsford Convent, 1 St. Heliers St, Abbotsford.

When: Sat 28 Jun, 7pm. 3 hrs.

Tickets: $25 full / $20 concession

Am I Doing This Right?

Described as ‘a queer sketch show’ for the insecure, it explores the fears, insecurities and perpetual exhaustion of being a young gay man in Melbourne nowadays. The comedic brainchild of three comics: Jayden Masciulli, Simon Hawkings, and Allen Dorsey. Create an hour-long improvisational comedy show exploring embarrassing interrogations from PreP doctors to the vexed decision of watching a Netflix rerun or the latest infomercial! The show will run from 2-4 Feb at the wonderful The Improv Conspiracy in Melbourne CBD.

Where: The Improv Conspiracy, Level 1/19 Meyers Pl, Melbourne CBD

When: 2-4 Feb, Thurs-Sat, 7pm / Sun, 6pm. 1 hr.

Beyond Rainbows’ Murder Mystery Party

A drag queen murder mystery set in the post-industrial hinterland of Coburg RSL. The show begins with a juicy murder of a drag queen host, the audience is invited to put on their best Miss Maple and become detectives for the night in order to find the killer in their midst. Keeping you on the edge of your seat throughout.

The show will include a smorgasbord of live singing, dancing, and DJ set by Cherubimbaby.

Where: Coburg RSL, 323 Sydney Rd, Coburg.

When: Sat Jan 28, 7.30pm. 4 hrs.

Attraction: Songs and Stories About Loving Men

A poignant, hilarious and effervescent cabaret show full of panache and vaudevillian tenderness. Melbourne performer Perry Byrnes unleashes stories, songs and jokes about his tumultuous love life as a gay man. This highly engaging act features popular songs from Pink, and Micheal Buble alongside Byrnes’ original numbers. He brings all elements of his talents together in a pitch-perfect repertoire that speaks to everyone in an evening of comedy, music, sing-a-long and life.

Where: Speakeasy Theatre, 522 Flinders St, Melbourne CBD

When: Sat Jan 28, 7pm. 1 hr.