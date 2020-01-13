—

The president of the University of Queensland branch of the Liberal National Club (UQLNC), Wilson Gavin, who led a protest yesterday against a Drag Queen story reading, has died by suicide.

Gavin was found dead at Chelmer Railway Station this morning at 7:07am. Ambulance officers who attended say he died from critical injuries, but have provided no further details.

Gavin and a group of protesters from the UQ LNC interrupted a Drag Queen Story Time event yesterday morning in a Brisbane Library. Video of the incident went viral. (See our earlier story)

He also caused controversy when he opposed Same Sex Marriage in 2017. The then 19-year old openly gay Gavin led a “You Can Say No” rally and appeared on national television.

Social media has exploded with the news of his suicide. Family and friends describe him as having been “troubled” and “tormented.”

Johnny Valkyrie, who performs as the drag queen, Queeny, and was one of the readers at the Story Time event, posted an expression of support and grief on his Facebook profile:

“If the family are reading this please know that I support you, and I am here to gather support and I know you are good people.

“To those of you who follow me, if you require support please reach out to community services and hotlines which are freely available to the community.

“I cannot say anymore at this stage. I have to reflect on the events, heal and extend my love to the community.”

If you or anyone you know needs help or support, please contact:

Lifeline on 13 11 14

Suicide Callback Service on 1300 659 467

Qlife on 1800 184 527