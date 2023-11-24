Queer Activist Deni Todorovič Fined For Graffitiing Ex-Partner’s Property

Non-binary activist, author, and stylist Deni Todorovič has been fined for vandalising the fence of their ex-partner’s property.

According to News.com.au, the fashion influencer failed to appear in Burwood Local Court on Monday and was convicted in absentia. The conviction found Todorovič guilty of using a black permanent marker to graffiti a fence owned by their former partner, Mitchell Latham.

Todorovič plead guilty to intentionally marking the Sydney inner-west premises without consent and was fined $550 by the Magistrate overseeing the case, Lisa Stapleton.

Latham Found His White Picket Fence Had Been Vandalised

Court documents stated that Latham ended the relationship after two months, on May 12. When Latham returned home, he found his white picket fence had been vandalised and a bright pink handbag containing Todorovič’s belongings, hanging on the front door.

The graffitied messages on the fence included a phrase that was familiar to the victim and one that Todorovič used throughout their relationship: “Call me by ur name + I’ll call you myne”..

Confirmed Their Relationship In March

The former couple confirmed their relationship in March, during Sydney’s Mardi Gras festivities via a video uploaded to Instagram.

In the post, Todorovič can be seen kissing Latham and posing with their ex-partner on the carpet. The influencer captioned the post in all caps, writing, “TRANS LOVE IS REAL LOVE. IT’S VULNERABLE. IT’S HONEST”.

Todorovič encouraged their fans on Instagram to respect polyamory even if others “might not understand it”, declaring that they loved Latham, ending the post with a #TRANSLOVEMATTERS.

Todorovič Shares Mental Health Battles

In May, Todorovič failed to turn up to court to respond to a restraining order that had been taken by their former partner.

According to The Australian, the AVO was taken out by police on behalf of Latham.

Todorovič also gained attention for a luggage dispute with Jetstar staff at Melbourne Airport, resulting in an incident involving the Australian Federal Police (AFP) in May.

The influencer posted a long message to fans in June, sharing their battles with mental health, and “vehemently” apologised to those “impacted by my actions and comments in recent weeks”.

“Thanks to the unrelenting support from health care professionals, particularly the whole team at the impeccable Shellharbour Hospital, NSW mental health and the support of my family at the Barwon Health Foundation in Geelong, Brunswick and Coburg, first responders and even the police. Because whilst ACAB [All Cops Are Bastards] is true we can’t brush all folks with one paint stroke.

“Alongside this has been the unequivocal support and love from my family and friends, all my families and all my friends”, they wrote.