The Sydney Harbour Bridge will be transformed into a giant rainbow for New Year’s Eve 2023, in commemoration of Sydney WorldPride.

First Nations stories and culture will also be celebrated, at 9pm, with a fireworks display inspired by the sky, land and sea.

Speaking on this spectacle of flash and awe, Lord Mayor Clover Moore said, “This year’s fireworks displays include a special celebration of the original custodians of our land and, as we ready to host WorldPride 2023, projections, coloured comets and pyrotechnic showers will turn the iconic Harbour Bridge into a spectacular rainbow.”

Starting 2023 With A Bang

Over 35,000 shooting ground-based effects, 12,000 aerial shells, 2,000 fireworks, and more than 100,000 individual pyrotechnic effects will start 2023 with a bang.

These will be launched from four rooftops across the city as well as the sails of the Sydney Opera House and from the 184 positions on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Moore is hopeful that this will be Sydney’s “best New Year’s Eve yet!”

Find A Good Vantage Point

In order to view the celebration, there will be four, free but ticketed, vantage points. These include Observatory Hill Park, Giba Park, Pirrama Park and Embarkation Park. You can also watch the fireworks from Beare Park and Bicentennial Park, which do not require a ticket.

Tickets will be available from December 1.

If you would like to watch the fireworks from the comfort of your own home ABC TV and ABC iview will broadcast live from Sydney Harbour starting at 8.30pm.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 takes place from February 17 to March 5, 2023, with nearly 1 million people expected to take part in the 17-day celebration.

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen. This is the first time, however, that WorldPride will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023 go to sydneyworldpride.com