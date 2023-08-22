Sydney Independent MP Alex Greenwich To Introduce Equality Bill Thursday

Out gay Sydney Independent MP Alex Greenwich is set to introduce his long-anticipated Equality Bill to the NSW Parliament on Thursday.

Modelled after similar legislation in other states, the comprehensive bill involves a range of reforms. It would ban discrimination against LGBTQI teachers and students in NSW private schools.

It would also ban gay conversion practices, complete the decriminalisation of sex work, make it a domestic violence offence to out or threaten to out an LGBTQ partner, and remove the surgery requirement in order for a person to update the sex on their birth certificate.

‘Most Comprehensive LGBTIQA+ Reform Process In The History of NSW’

In a statement, Greenwich said, “NSW is essentially last in the country when it comes to LGBTIQA+ rights. To change that this bill amends over 20 acts and creates the new prohibition on conversion practices act.

​“LGBTIQA+ people exist in NSW and the law should recognise and protect us, not judge and discriminate against us.

​“For me this bill is very personal, I can be elected to Parliament but fired from a school for being in a same-sex marriage, and my community can legally be discriminated against throughout NSW laws, and it’s time that changed.”

NSW Government Will Consider Legislation

Health Minister Ryan Park told Sydney Morning Herald, “The NSW government will consider in good faith legislation put forward by Mr Greenwich. I value very much the counsel and contribution of the member for Sydney in the LGBTQ+ policy space.”

Star Observer reached out to Premier Chris Minns and we will include his comment when we receive it.

The bill has the support of Queer advocacy groups, including Equality Australia, ACON, and NSW Gender Centre.

ACON CEO: Will Make NSW A Safer And Healthier State For LGBTQ People

In a statement to Star Observer, ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said, ACON welcomes any legislation that protects our LGBTQ communities’ health and dignity. This legislation would make NSW a safer and healthier state for all LGBTQ people and their families, delivering reforms that are long overdue.

“We will work across the NSW Parliament to progress reforms which advance the human rights of people in our communities.”

In a post on X, Equality Australia wrote, “The LGBTIQA+ Equality Bill is long overdue and has our full support. These reforms would make life fairer for our community in schools, at church, at the doctors, with police… the list goes on. We look forward to this bill becoming law in NSW.”

Greenwich’s Equality Bill has been in the works for 18 months.